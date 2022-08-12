ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David
3d ago

Calling out every host & guest on left wing propaganda companies CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, for 2+ straight years stating Trump was colluding with Russia, and for a full year emphatically denying Hunter Biden's laptop was verifiable.

JJG in PSL
2d ago

And Sean Hannity, who was on split screen, immediately corrected him and told him it was photoshopped. That instant correction right there is what would not have happened on CNN or MSNBC. They would still be peddling it.

Maria Maria
2d ago

CNN has done so much worse and all the snowflakes always melt when Fox News actually use photoshop to make a joke rather than when CNN use it to manipulate people’s feelings and distract from the truth.

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
OK! Magazine

'Today' Show Anchor Savannah Guthrie Purposely Overslept To Show NBC 'Who Is Boss,' It's Claimed

Showing them who's boss! Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie sent staff into a frenzy after oversleeping and arriving on set 20 minutes before the morning chat-fest was set to air, but a source suggested the broadcast journalist was purposely late in order to keep NBC on their toes. "She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her," the insider explained. "When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is."MSNBC ANCHOR NICOLLE WALLACE 'COULD REPLACE HODA' IN 'TODAY' SHOW BLOODBATH: 'BACKSTABBERS'...
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
