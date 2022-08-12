Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
TBI: 75-year-old man dies following confrontation with Kingsport police officer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a use of force incident involving a Kingsport police officer. According to a statement from the TBI, Kingsport police were called to a disturbance in the Kroger parking lot on East Stone Drive on August 8. Officers...
TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
993thex.com
TBI investigation use-of-force incident involving 75-year-old man in Kingsport
Local authorities have requested a TBI investigation into a use-of-force incident at the Kingsport Kroger involving a 75-year-old who had a confrontation with a police officer. The Aug. 8th incident began when a disturbance call was made concerning Edris Marrero who the officer said was beating on the windows of...
Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
wcyb.com
JCPD: 2 arrested after stealing over $1k in property and trespassing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested after stealing over $1,000 in property and trespassing in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police department says they responded to 2306 Duncans Retreat Dr. Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. where Joseph Runyon, 28, and Kenneth Ingram, 36, were trespassing a building that was under construction.
JCPD: One arrested after domestic assault with metal rod
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault. According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of […]
VSP: 13-year-old dead after house fire in Norton
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Norton early Sunday morning. According to the VSP, the Norton Police Department was alerted to a residential fire at the 500 Block of Virginia Avene North around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. A […]
MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night. Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department. At that...
993thex.com
UPDATE: New Jersey man charged in connection with Marion crash
A New Jersey man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit and crash in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, Joel German, 27, is reportedly the person responsible for crashing into the historic “Happy’s” building in the Town of Marion, which led to its demolition on Monday.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus bomb threat
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver received a bomb threat Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb. The bus driver took […]
993thex.com
Marion, Virginia: Historic building demolished following vehicle crash
A historic building in the Town of Marion has been demolished following an early-morning crash. According to town officials, the “Happys” building located on North Main Street was hit by a vehicle involved in a high speed chase on Monday morning. The incident resulted in the closure of N. Main St. between Chatham Hill Road to Wilden Road.
993thex.com
School officials confirm fire victim was 8th grader and member of Union High Marching Bears
A top official at Union Middle School has confirmed that 13-year-old student Josh Azbill was the victim in Sunday’s house fire in Norton that is under investigation by the Virginia State Police. Principal Paul Clendenon said Josh was “the epitome of kindness and empathy toward others.” The social media...
2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
supertalk929.com
Second Person Arrested In Connection To 2020 Kingsport Murder
Kingsport Police say a second person has now been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred in Kingsport in November of 2020. Lekendrick D. Malone is jailed in Sullivan County after being picked up by United States Marshals in Knoxville. Malone is charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary. Kingsport Police arrested Jonathan Smith in connection to the murder of Eduardo Oviedo Velazco of Osage Drive in May of 2021.
Washington County, Tennessee slaughterhouse on town agenda for Tuesday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A meat processing facility is coming to Washington County, Tennessee but where it will go is still uncertain. An area next to the Jonesborough Flea Market is a possibility, and so is another plot of land along Highway 11 E. and the Eagle’s Nest residential community. Town leaders will meet […]
JCPD: One taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash involving pedestrian
UPDATE: An investigation by the Johnson City Police Department revealed that a 2017 Honda Civic being driven by an Elizabethton woman was traveling west on East Unaka Avenue when she hit another woman who was attempting to cross the road. The woman who was hit by was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center with […]
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
wymt.com
Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County offers free showers and laundry services
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - From preparing homecooked meals to handing out supplies, the Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County has received help from all over the Commonwealth and beyond. ”Ohio, Indiana, its just been everywhere,” said Mayking Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Polly. “Fire departments, churches, disaster relief groups,...
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
