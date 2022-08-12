ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

WJHL

TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: One arrested after domestic assault with metal rod

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault. According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VSP: 13-year-old dead after house fire in Norton

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Norton early Sunday morning. According to the VSP, the Norton Police Department was alerted to a residential fire at the 500 Block of Virginia Avene North around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. A […]
NORTON, VA
WBIR

MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night. Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department. At that...
MORRISTOWN, TN
993thex.com

UPDATE: New Jersey man charged in connection with Marion crash

A New Jersey man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit and crash in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, Joel German, 27, is reportedly the person responsible for crashing into the historic “Happy’s” building in the Town of Marion, which led to its demolition on Monday.
MARION, VA
993thex.com

Marion, Virginia: Historic building demolished following vehicle crash

A historic building in the Town of Marion has been demolished following an early-morning crash. According to town officials, the “Happys” building located on North Main Street was hit by a vehicle involved in a high speed chase on Monday morning. The incident resulted in the closure of N. Main St. between Chatham Hill Road to Wilden Road.
MARION, VA
WJHL

2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN

