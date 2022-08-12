Kingsport City Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 class of Insight KCS. Now in its ninth year, Insight is an opportunity for up to 10 to 15 residents to learn more about the inner workings of Kingsport City Schools. Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Andy True says the initiative is a way for those who participate to spread the word about what they learn in the six sessions. The first session, an orientation, leadership and organizational overview gets under September 23. For more information contact Kingsport City Schools.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO