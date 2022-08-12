Read full article on original website
UPDATE: New Jersey man charged in connection with Marion crash
A New Jersey man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit and crash in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, Joel German, 27, is reportedly the person responsible for crashing into the historic “Happy’s” building in the Town of Marion, which led to its demolition on Monday.
School officials confirm fire victim was 8th grader and member of Union High Marching Bears
A top official at Union Middle School has confirmed that 13-year-old student Josh Azbill was the victim in Sunday’s house fire in Norton that is under investigation by the Virginia State Police. Principal Paul Clendenon said Josh was “the epitome of kindness and empathy toward others.” The social media...
$10M for Hard Rock Bristol means $704K for localities
The Virginia Lottery reports the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock posted $12 million in adjusted gross revenue for its first month of operation. Consumers played the slots the most with a $10 million take during those weeks while table games at the facility on Gate City Highway saw $1.4 million in wagers.
Insight KCS, Set To Begin In September. Applications Now Being Accepted
Kingsport City Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 class of Insight KCS. Now in its ninth year, Insight is an opportunity for up to 10 to 15 residents to learn more about the inner workings of Kingsport City Schools. Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Andy True says the initiative is a way for those who participate to spread the word about what they learn in the six sessions. The first session, an orientation, leadership and organizational overview gets under September 23. For more information contact Kingsport City Schools.
