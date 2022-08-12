ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Topsail Beach, NC

WITN

State-record red hind caught near Frying Pan Tower

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington man has caught a new state record fish. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Jared Lambert caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce red hind near Frying Pan Tower on Aug. 6th. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and...
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To One Of The Top Helicopter Tours

Lots of people love things that cause an adrenaline rush! Recently a friend of mine went skydiving for his birthday and loved it. Personally, I’m a bit more reserved. Rollercoasters, bungee jumping, and stuff like that aren’t my thing. But I think riding in a helicopter would be cool! I’ve been on a hot air balloon ride and loved it, so I think I’d like a helicopter.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms possible in North Carolina today

A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘NC By Train’ offering kids tickets for $5 through end of August

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to travel by train around the state with your family before the end of the month, you can take advantage of a special offer to save a little money. According to the NCDOT, from now until August 31st, customers can enjoy...
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Juniper Road Two Fire holds 1,226 acres in size

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Fire crews continue to battle the the Juniper Road Two Fire, which has held at 1,226 acres in size due to Friday’s rainfall. The rain was helpful but added to challenges crews faced when it comes to equipment use, as well as when creating fire lines around the perimeter of the fire, which remains 25% contained.
