Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ncwlife.com
Bellingham takes WCL North Title over Wenatchee 4-2
The AppleSox season came to an end Saturday in the West Coast League North Division Championship game, falling to Bellingham 4-2…. Wenatchee had an early lead and actually outhit the Bells in the ballgame. We get more on the game from the “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman…
ncwlife.com
Halverson capitalizes on caution to take PLM Main at WVSO Saturday
Sunny skies and cooler temperatures greeted fans for a splendid night of racing at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval Saturday night…. Terry Halverson took advantage of a late-caution flag and won the Jerry’s Auto Supply Pro Late Model main event. Wenatchee’s Jay Evans was second followed by Okanogan’s Evan Goetz.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
ncwlife.com
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
ijpr.org
The Nez Perce people build an ongoing story about return in Wallowa, Oregon
Nearly 150 years ago, the Wallowa Band of the Nez Perce people were exiled. For three decades, they’ve held the Tamkaliks Celebration to commemorate their return. After missing two years due to COVID-19, the gathering has resumed. The hot summer day crept into evening by the time Fred Hill...
ncwlife.com
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee
Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
rmef.org
Volunteers Get to Work in Oregon Elk Country
Below is a post from the Oregon Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Facebook page. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation volunteers from Oregon and Washington have been busy getting their boots dirty and helping enhance and improve elk country in NE Oregon. In 2015, the Grizzly Bear Fire Complex in NE Oregon charred...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”
Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
KIMA TV
Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow
YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Unsecured load leads to motorcycle accident
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man was injured Friday night when his unsecured luggage on his motorcycle became caught between the the back tire and frame causing him to lose control. The Washington State Patrol said Omar Carrillovillegas, 24, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 approaching milepost 343,...
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
KGW
Storm rolls through Eastern Oregon, pouring down hail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunderstorm rolled through northeastern Oregon on Thursday, dumping intense hail on parts of Wallowa and Union counties. In some areas, the hail was large and heavy enough to cause property damage. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino tracked the storm as it moved northeast, passing over...
ncwlife.com
Two killed in fifth-wheeler fire outside Moses Lake
Two people were killed in a fifth-wheel trailer fire early this morning at Cougar Campers RV Park east of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the community of Wheeler. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 arrived to find...
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
Comments / 0