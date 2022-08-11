ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, MN

Comments / 0

 

Power 96

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911

A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Power 96

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home

Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Woman’s SpaghettiO Pie Goes Viral Online

Have you ever heard of, or tasted, SpaghettiOs Pie? Neither have I, but I do love SpaghettiOs (especially cold, right out of the can). And yes, I'm an eight-year-old in an adult body. As we're discussing this morning, Minnesotans are famous for eating all kinds of unique foods. From a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

This Strange Looking Corn Is Actually A Delicacy To Some Minnesotans

While the chances of your sweet corn looking like this, this year it seems like the odds are low low, corn smut, also known as huitlacoche in Mexico is actually a delicacy for some Minnesotans. Some Minnesotans with a Mexican background or if you enjoy Latin American cuisine enjoy eating corn smut, specifically in the form of quesadillas and tacos.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Wanamingo and Cannon Falls Qualify for State Baseball

The Cannon Falls Bears fell 9-2 Friday night to Red Wing and the Wanamingo Jacks came all the way throug the Elimination Bracket to earn a trip to the State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Jacks defeated Dodge County 6-2 and rolled over Stewartville-Racine 11-2 Saturday meaning they will be the...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Power 96

Chanhassen Eyeing 5th Straight Class B State Baseball Title

The Chanhassen Red Birds have won five consecutive Minnesota Baseball Association Class B State Amateur Tournament titles. The 16-team tournament will have all it's games in Miesville and Dundas as currently scheduled. The MBA is noting the sites are subject to change. In Class B the tournament is single elimination...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Power 96

How to Watch Today’s Minnesota Vikings Preseason Game

The Minnesota Vikings face the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, in the first of Minnesota's three preseason games. Kickoff for today's game is scheduled for 3:25 pm CT. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss today's game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Backups Kellen Mond and Sean...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Gas Prices Fall Last Week, Decline Streak May be Ending

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ninth straight week, but it's likely that streak is coming to an end. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87. The national average price for gas has fallen 9.9...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
Power 96

Faulty Water Heater Install Caused Deadly Hopkins House Explosion

Hopkins, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators have determined that a deadly house explosion in the Twin Cities last month was caused by a natural gas leak stemming from a faulty water heater replacement. A news release from the Hopkins Police Department says the investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal...
HOPKINS, MN
Power 96

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

