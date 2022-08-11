Read full article on original website
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed, Been There?
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 75 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
69 Foods On a Stick You Can Get at the Minnesota State Fair in 2022
The Minnesota State Fair is almost here, so you know I've been planning out what I'll be eating when I go. I'm a big state fair fan. I'm all about the 4-H projects and seeing all the animals, but obviously trying the food and beer is a must. Some of the most iconic foods at the fair are foods on a stick.
Minnesota Woman’s SpaghettiO Pie Goes Viral Online
Have you ever heard of, or tasted, SpaghettiOs Pie? Neither have I, but I do love SpaghettiOs (especially cold, right out of the can). And yes, I'm an eight-year-old in an adult body. As we're discussing this morning, Minnesotans are famous for eating all kinds of unique foods. From a...
If You Left Minnesota, What Would You Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
Cannon Falls, Waterville & Wanamingo Play State Baseball in Faribault
The Faribault Lakers team did not make the State Amateur Baseball Tournament but four of their pitchers were drafted by other Region 3C teams that are participating. Joey Grote and Matt Lane were drafted by St. Patrick. Also Jeremy Heitkamp from St. Benedict. Union Hill drafted Egan Bonde of the...
This Strange Looking Corn Is Actually A Delicacy To Some Minnesotans
While the chances of your sweet corn looking like this, this year it seems like the odds are low low, corn smut, also known as huitlacoche in Mexico is actually a delicacy for some Minnesotans. Some Minnesotans with a Mexican background or if you enjoy Latin American cuisine enjoy eating corn smut, specifically in the form of quesadillas and tacos.
Wanamingo and Cannon Falls Qualify for State Baseball
The Cannon Falls Bears fell 9-2 Friday night to Red Wing and the Wanamingo Jacks came all the way throug the Elimination Bracket to earn a trip to the State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Jacks defeated Dodge County 6-2 and rolled over Stewartville-Racine 11-2 Saturday meaning they will be the...
Chanhassen Eyeing 5th Straight Class B State Baseball Title
The Chanhassen Red Birds have won five consecutive Minnesota Baseball Association Class B State Amateur Tournament titles. The 16-team tournament will have all it's games in Miesville and Dundas as currently scheduled. The MBA is noting the sites are subject to change. In Class B the tournament is single elimination...
How to Watch Today’s Minnesota Vikings Preseason Game
The Minnesota Vikings face the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, in the first of Minnesota's three preseason games. Kickoff for today's game is scheduled for 3:25 pm CT. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss today's game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Backups Kellen Mond and Sean...
Can You Guess MN’s Favorite Pizza Topping (Ope, It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Gas Prices Fall Last Week, Decline Streak May be Ending
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ninth straight week, but it's likely that streak is coming to an end. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87. The national average price for gas has fallen 9.9...
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Faulty Water Heater Install Caused Deadly Hopkins House Explosion
Hopkins, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators have determined that a deadly house explosion in the Twin Cities last month was caused by a natural gas leak stemming from a faulty water heater replacement. A news release from the Hopkins Police Department says the investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal...
