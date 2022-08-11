Read full article on original website
Related
5 Secrets to Keeping Those Pesky Minnesota Mosquitoes Away
As we move into late summer across Minnesota, it seems like those pesky Minnesota mosquitoes are experiencing a resurgence. Mosquito: (See Minnesota Bird) We all react to their itchy bites differently. After a weekend of camping or at the cabin Amie is a human pin cushion, while most of the time I got mostly unscathed. We're never sure if she's bitten more or just reacts more severely that I do.
Can You Guess MN’s Favorite Pizza Topping (Ope, It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations
The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
Nurses in Twin Cities and Duluth to Hold Strike Vote Next Week
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The union representing about 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area has announced that a strike vote will take place on Monday. If the strike authorization resolution is approved by a super majority of the union nurses, union leaders could call for a strike after providing the affected hospitals a 10-day notice. A news release from the Minnesota Nurses Association says it would be one of the largest nurses strikes in US history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Sick and Tired of Contaminated Chicken? Here’s USDA’S Plan.
On Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture confused a lot of everyday people when they said they were going to declare salmonella an adulterant in breaded stuffed raw chicken products. Think chicken Kiev and cordon bleu. Does that mean you won't be able to buy chicken breaded and stuffed with...
Gas Prices Fall Last Week, Decline Streak May be Ending
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ninth straight week, but it's likely that streak is coming to an end. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87. The national average price for gas has fallen 9.9...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
District 20A State House GOP Race a Tight One
District 20A State Representative GOP endorsed candidate Pam Altendorf survived a strong challenge by Jesse Johnson of Cannon Falls in Tuesday's Primary Election. With all 40 precincts reporting Altendorf had 202 more votes. There were a total of 5,594 votes cast in the GOP Primary. Altendorf total was 2,898, Johnson...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Weapons & Drugs Found by TSA at MSP Result in 10 Year in Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug conviction stemming from the discovery of various contraband in his checked luggage at the Twin Cities airport. According to federal court documents, Kevin Aguilar-Moreno was attempting to board...
Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities Animal Control Officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by a stray dog. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the Animal Control Officer was responding to reports of two stray dogs that were causing problems for some utility workers. When the animal control officer arrived at the scene, he was attacked by one of the dogs and suffered a leg injury.
Republican Finstad is Winner of Special Election For Congress
(KROC-AM News) - The Republicans have retained Minnesota's First District Congressional seat, at least through the end of the year. Republican Brad Finstad has been declared the winner of yesterday's special election for the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn's term in office. Finstad received the support of about 51% of the voters who cast ballots in the special election. 47% supported Democrat Jeff Ettinger.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0