Minnesota State

Power 96

5 Secrets to Keeping Those Pesky Minnesota Mosquitoes Away

As we move into late summer across Minnesota, it seems like those pesky Minnesota mosquitoes are experiencing a resurgence. Mosquito: (See Minnesota Bird) We all react to their itchy bites differently. After a weekend of camping or at the cabin Amie is a human pin cushion, while most of the time I got mostly unscathed. We're never sure if she's bitten more or just reacts more severely that I do.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
Power 96

Nurses in Twin Cities and Duluth to Hold Strike Vote Next Week

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The union representing about 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area has announced that a strike vote will take place on Monday. If the strike authorization resolution is approved by a super majority of the union nurses, union leaders could call for a strike after providing the affected hospitals a 10-day notice. A news release from the Minnesota Nurses Association says it would be one of the largest nurses strikes in US history.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
Power 96

Gas Prices Fall Last Week, Decline Streak May be Ending

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ninth straight week, but it's likely that streak is coming to an end. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87. The national average price for gas has fallen 9.9...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota

While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

District 20A State House GOP Race a Tight One

District 20A State Representative GOP endorsed candidate Pam Altendorf survived a strong challenge by Jesse Johnson of Cannon Falls in Tuesday's Primary Election. With all 40 precincts reporting Altendorf had 202 more votes. There were a total of 5,594 votes cast in the GOP Primary. Altendorf total was 2,898, Johnson...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Power 96

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
Power 96

First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize

ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
FOREST LAKE, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities Animal Control Officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by a stray dog. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the Animal Control Officer was responding to reports of two stray dogs that were causing problems for some utility workers. When the animal control officer arrived at the scene, he was attacked by one of the dogs and suffered a leg injury.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Power 96

Republican Finstad is Winner of Special Election For Congress

(KROC-AM News) - The Republicans have retained Minnesota's First District Congressional seat, at least through the end of the year. Republican Brad Finstad has been declared the winner of yesterday's special election for the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn's term in office. Finstad received the support of about 51% of the voters who cast ballots in the special election. 47% supported Democrat Jeff Ettinger.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

