Favorite thrift stores in Spokane?
I'm looking for women's dresses, shoes and luggage. Wondering if anyone in this group has some good suggestions. Thank you!from Highfivetooslow. My daughter and I just went to Global Neighborhood Thrift near Gonzaga. She found an adorable little party dress. I could get lost in their ‘vintage’ section. I saw a decent amount of shoes but am not sure I’d recommend them for dresses otherwise. What kind of dress are you looking for? If you’re between a 2-6, you can shop my closet! I want to get rid of nearly all of my wardrobe.
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint
Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Spokane Cuisine from A to Z: A guide for novice foodies
Whether you are new to Spokane or would just like to try eating out somewhere different, there are plenty of delicious restaurants that the city has to offer. To introduce you to some of the great tastes of the city, here is a list of the best restaurants in Spokane in various categories:
spokanepublicradio.org
"Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit coming to Spokane
An exhibit exploring the United State’s perception of the holocaust and its response to Nazism is coming to Spokane later this month. Gonzaga University’s Foley Center Library was one of 50 locations chosen to host an exhibit on American perception and response to the Holocaust. Paul Bracke, dean...
Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – If you commute on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Stateline, you’ll need to leave a bit earlier this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing on Tuesday. The I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed...
gonzaga.edu
Your Admission Staff's Favorite Spokane Restaurants
Located in downtown Spokane just steps from Riverfront Park, this casual eatery offers a variety of delicious handheld and seafood options. The atmosphere is industrial, with lots of exposed brick and rich hardwoods, and they strive to source all their ingredients locally. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rally promotes unity in North Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Near record heat possible this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This summer season has already brought Spokane twenty-one days of 90°+ weather. Four of those days were over 100° and the hottest temperature recorded at the Spokane Airport so far has been 102° which occurred on both July 29th and July 31st. On average Spokane sees nineteen days of 90°+ temperatures per year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
The heart of the matter
COEUR d’ALENE — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient rooms, a new cardiac catheterization lab and a...
KXLY
Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
Is it the city's or the homeowner's responsible to take care of dead trees?
Is it the city's or the homeowner's responsible to take care of dead trees? Awkwardweiner. Nope - these are the homeowner’s responsibility. Even though they are considered “city trees” in the right-of-way, the homeowner has to pay to remove. Additionally, you have to use a city vetted arborist to do the work and you have to plant a new tree in its place. It’s actually quite a pain, but the city is pretty helpful if you call with questions. They actually have a list of all the city trees in spokane! https://my.spokanecity.org/urbanforestry/permits/
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
KXLY
Pend Oreille PUD agrees to contract with Cascade Digital Mining, LLC
NEWPORT, Wash. — Pend Oreille County’s Public Utility District No. 1 has executed a contract with Cascade Digital Mining, LLC. They will deliver power to the Usk site, which was formerly owned by Ponderay Newsprint Company. The contract allows for Cascade to buy up to 100 megawatts of...
Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
KHQ Right Now
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
‘Nothing normal’: Neighbors rebuilding in Rockford after severe storm damage
ROCKFORD, WASH. — A Spokane County community is trying to rebuild after hail and high winds shattered their sense of safety, leaving them with damage they’ve never seen before. The small town of Rockford was hit hard during Thursday’s storm. They know it won’t be easy, but they’re...
eastidahonews.com
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
