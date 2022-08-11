ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Trending on Reddit

Favorite thrift stores in Spokane?

I'm looking for women's dresses, shoes and luggage. Wondering if anyone in this group has some good suggestions. Thank you!from Highfivetooslow. My daughter and I just went to Global Neighborhood Thrift near Gonzaga. She found an adorable little party dress. I could get lost in their ‘vintage’ section. I saw a decent amount of shoes but am not sure I’d recommend them for dresses otherwise. What kind of dress are you looking for? If you’re between a 2-6, you can shop my closet! I want to get rid of nearly all of my wardrobe.
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint

Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
Gonzaga Bulletin

Spokane Cuisine from A to Z: A guide for novice foodies

Whether you are new to Spokane or would just like to try eating out somewhere different, there are plenty of delicious restaurants that the city has to offer. To introduce you to some of the great tastes of the city, here is a list of the best restaurants in Spokane in various categories:
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

"Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit coming to Spokane

An exhibit exploring the United State’s perception of the holocaust and its response to Nazism is coming to Spokane later this month. Gonzaga University’s Foley Center Library was one of 50 locations chosen to host an exhibit on American perception and response to the Holocaust. Paul Bracke, dean...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandpoint, ID
County
Bonner County, ID
KREM2

Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
SPOKANE, WA
gonzaga.edu

Your Admission Staff's Favorite Spokane Restaurants

Located in downtown Spokane just steps from Riverfront Park, this casual eatery offers a variety of delicious handheld and seafood options. The atmosphere is industrial, with lots of exposed brick and rich hardwoods, and they strive to source all their ingredients locally. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu!
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rally promotes unity in North Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Arts And Crafts#Photography#Craftsmanship#Crafts Fair#Se
KREM2

Near record heat possible this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This summer season has already brought Spokane twenty-one days of 90°+ weather. Four of those days were over 100° and the hottest temperature recorded at the Spokane Airport so far has been 102° which occurred on both July 29th and July 31st. On average Spokane sees nineteen days of 90°+ temperatures per year.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

The heart of the matter

COEUR d’ALENE — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient rooms, a new cardiac catheterization lab and a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Trending on Reddit

Is it the city's or the homeowner's responsible to take care of dead trees?

Is it the city's or the homeowner's responsible to take care of dead trees? Awkwardweiner. Nope - these are the homeowner’s responsibility. Even though they are considered “city trees” in the right-of-way, the homeowner has to pay to remove. Additionally, you have to use a city vetted arborist to do the work and you have to plant a new tree in its place. It’s actually quite a pain, but the city is pretty helpful if you call with questions. They actually have a list of all the city trees in spokane! https://my.spokanecity.org/urbanforestry/permits/
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
SPOKANE, WA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy