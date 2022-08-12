Read full article on original website
Janet Glascock
3d ago
where were his parents ? They should have NEVER taken their eyes off of the child, excuse they're so quick, trusting, and curious at this age.
Missouri man dies after motorcycle strikes ditch, overturns
LAWRENCE COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident Sunday in Lawrence County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike driven by Edward D. Griffin, 74, Halltown, was northbound on Route O two miles south of Halltown. The vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, struck the ditch and overturned.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave
Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-hound mix again after she went missing in early June. Two months later, he got a text from a neighbor: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?. Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went...
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
Camdenton teen injured in rollover ATV crash
Trevon Reynolds, 19, was injured when his ATV rolled over him Saturday night in Camdenton. The post Camdenton teen injured in rollover ATV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man dies after thrown from motorcycle
GASCONADE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10p.m. Friday in Gasconcade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 driven by Emil Jones, 37, Belle, was westbound on MO 28 just west of Myer Road. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
kwos.com
Motorcycle Honor Flight escorts hurt in crash
Several motorcyclists taking part in the latest Honor Flight are hurt in a crash on I-70. The accident happen on 70 near Cedar Creek Friday night. They were escorting the veterans’ buses back to Columbia after their flight to Washington DC. Organizers say one biker had a broken ankle and another is still in the hospital. Most of the injuries were minor.
Traffic delayed in Jefferson City due to motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash on Highway 54 delayed traffic for just over half an hour Sunday afternoon. The post Traffic delayed in Jefferson City due to motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use
Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
Mo. crisis centers see wave of calls since 988 suicide hotline’s launch
In its first days of operation in July, a newly revamped, national mental health hotline was already exceeding Missouri providers’ expectations as a wave of people dialed three numbers: 9-8-8. They ranged from the curious to those seeking help, and several providers across Missouri told The Independent calls had...
90-year-old Missouri man dies in 2-vehicle crash
NEWTON COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Wednesday in Newton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by George W. Eads, 90, Granby, was eastbound on Highway H four miles east of Neosho. The driver failed to yield and...
KMOV
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
Scratchers ticket leads to $100K prize in Franklin County
One lucky lottery player in Franklin County recently ended up with a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratchers ticket.
lakeexpo.com
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
