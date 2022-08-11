Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
Bloomberg
Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are Crushed
Stock bears are suddenly getting crushed. Once-dependable momentum trades are misfiring. Inflation-lashed bonds are bouncing back. After another expectations-busting week on Wall Street, sharp market reversals are baffling real-money veterans, retail speculators and quants alike.
Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Warns of ‘Head Fake’ in Inflation Data
The chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management has a warning for investors who are chasing the latest rally in stocks: Don’t get too excited about a potential peak in inflation after the consumer-price index cooled off a bit in July. Lisa Shalett joined this week’s episode of...
Bloomberg
China Factory Orders Shrink in Ominous Sign for Global Outlook
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Investors wanting to gauge the health of global consumer sentiment should look no further than China’s factories right now.
Bloomberg
China Surprises With Rate Cut as Data Shows ‘Alarming’ Slowdown
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support for an economy weighed by Covid lockdowns and a deepening property downturn. Bond yields slumped after the People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% and the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2% from 2.1%. All 20 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility would be left unchanged.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley Sees Risk of S&P 500 Profit Reversal on Leverage
The post-pandemic market has been a story of surprises, from the Nasdaq’s uncanny resilience and the rise of meme stocks to the sturdiness of profits in the face of inflation. The latter is a big reason stocks have bounced 12% in six weeks -- company results have avoided predictions...
Bloomberg
German Investor Confidence Falls Further Amid Energy Squeeze
Investor confidence in the German economy fell further from already depressed levels as the burden of higher energy costs filters through to companies and households. The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations slipped to -55.3 in August from -53.8 in the previous month, missing economists’ estimates for a slight uptick. An index of current conditions also deteriorated.
Bloomberg
UK Economists See Growing Recession Risk With Jump in Inflation
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Economists are growing increasingly pessimistic about the UK, with the risk of a recession now seen as far more likely than not and interest rates expected to go higher than previously thought.
Bloomberg
Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death
The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely scrutinized. The man known as India’s Warren Buffett died of a reported cardiac arrest Sunday at the age of 62. The self-made trader...
Bloomberg
Yuan Tumbles to Three-Month Low, Putting PBOC Fixing in Focus
China’s yuan slumped to a three-month low after Beijing bucked the global tightening trend to ease policy, a move that will place the currency’s fixing under the spotlight for any signs of central bank pushback. The offshore yuan weakened as much as 1.2% Monday to pierce through the...
Bloomberg
Top Miner BHP Hits Profit Record and Sees Stronger China Outlook
BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China. The producer will study plans to expand its top-earning iron ore unit to 330 million tons of production a...
Bloomberg
Home Depot Defies US Housing Slowdown With Results That Beat Estimates
Home Depot Inc.’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates even as the US housing market shows signs of cooling off. The home-improvement retailer on Tuesday reported comparable sales growth of 5.8% in the three months ended July 31, topping the average analyst estimate of 4.6%. Revenue and earnings also beat expectations.
Bloomberg
China Weakness Impacts Commodities
Oil settled below $90 a barrel as softer economic data from China and a potential breakthrough with Iran eased pressure on crude markets. Su Keenan reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Tesla’s Rapid Run Puts Stock on Pace for 50% Rise From May Low
Tesla Inc. briefly extended a recent rally to rise 50% from lows touched in late May on Tuesday. The electric-vehicle maker jumped as much as 1.7% to touch $944, a gain of 50% from the May 24 close of $628.16, before reversing to a 0.3% drop. However, the shares still remain 24% below their all-time high of $1,243.49 reached on Nov. 4.
The stock market hit a bottom in June but it will drop again if the Fed hikes rates to 4% or beyond, says Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel
The Fed raising rates by another 1.75% over the course of their next meetings would be too aggressive, Siegel told CNBC.
Motley Fool
3 More Reasons This 7%-Yielding Dividend Will Keep Heading Higher
Enterprise Products Partners has done a great job growing its payout over the years. Combined with its other expansion projects, the company should have the fuel to continue increasing its payout for the next several years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Bloomberg
Hedge Funds Flip to Dollar Bears on Bets Peak of Rally Is Over
Hedge funds have turned bearish on the dollar for the first time in a year in a wager the US currency’s best days may be over. Leveraged investors flipped to a net short position on the greenback versus a basket of eight major peers last week, the first bearish shift since last August, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds had been some of the biggest champions of the dollar this year due to a hawkish Federal Reserve and concern over slowing global growth.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Crestwood Equity Partners offers a double-digit income yield. Energy Transfer aims to get its payout back up to its former peak. Enterprise Products Partners has steadily increased its lucrative distribution. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Bloomberg
US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse
A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo gauge decreased by 6 points to 49 in August, figures showed Monday. The reading...
