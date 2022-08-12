ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

By Mustafa ABUMUNES, Tim Witcher
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHlLB_0hEZBsdw00
World Cup countdown clock shows 100 days until start of the tournament in Qatar /AFP

FIFA and Qatar organisers on Friday counted the cost of bringing forward the start of the World Cup by a day as they launched the 100-day countdown to the event.

Football's ruling body and the wealthy Gulf state both promised to help fans, sponsors and broadcasters hit by the change but did not give details.

The organising committee said "huge excitement" was building for the World Cup, which will now start on November 20, but only a small group of migrant workers gathered at the main countdown clock on the Doha seafront to see the 100 days tick over.

The sudden move to bring forward Qatar's match against Ecuador -- to make it the gala opening match -- has added to Qatar's  public relations battle as it counters criticism of its rights record and fan worries about what to expect when they arrive.

FIFA said its senior leaders had unanimously agreed that the Qatar-Ecuador game and the opening ceremony at the Al Bayt stadium should be a "stand-alone" event.

The move maintained the tradition of featuring the host country or the reigning champions at the first match.

Qatar had been scheduled to play the official inauguration game on November 21, but the third match of the day behind Senegal-Netherlands and England against Iran.

The Group A game between Senegal and the Netherlands has now been shifted from 1:00pm (1000 GMT) on November 21 to 7:00pm.

FIFA said tickets for the affected matches "will remain valid" and added that it would "seek to address any issues arising from this change in a case-by-case basis."

- Billions of dollars spent -

Qatari organisers, who have spent billions of dollars preparing for the event, welcomed FIFA's gesture for their "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to host the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRPXR_0hEZBsdw00
People gather near the dome housing the Qatar World Cup countdown clock /AFP

"The impact of this decision on fans was assessed by FIFA. We will work together to ensure a smooth tournament for the supporters affected by the change," organisers added in a statement, without giving details.

Some Ecuador fans may have to change flights to arrive in Qatar earlier.

Paul Flores, a car company manager in Quito, said he would have to change flights and was doubtful he would get compensation.

Flores, his wife and two children, had planned to go to the Formula One grand prix in Abu Dhabi on November 20 and then Ecuador's World Cup game the next day. He has tickets for five World Cup games in all.

"We don't know what to do," he told AFP, highlighting that he would have to sacrifice one of the two events. "It's crazy."

"We cannot even start calculating how much it will cost and I don't think FIFA is going to pay me."

Ricardo Fort, a sports industry consultant and former head of sports marketing for Coca Cola -- a major FIFA backer -- said the date change would be "a huge problem for sponsors".

"They invited and confirmed hospitality guests, booked flights and hotels, and contracted with all the necessary logistics. Imagine changing it all!" Fort wrote on Twitter.

Some companies linked to the first World Cup in an Arab country, expressed confidence, however, that any disruption would be overcome.

- 'Not large problem' -

"It is really not -- compared to the other challenges that we could have faced or have faced in the past -- a particularly large problem," said Jaime Byrom, chairman of Match Hospitality, which has a contract with FIFA to organise hospitality packages for World Cup matches and has locked in 450,000 tickets for the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgms1_0hEZBsdw00
A traditional Qatari sailing vessel known as dhow, with a banner attached to a sail marking 100 days to the tournament /AFP

He said the priority would be to help Ecuadorian clients.

Official countdown clocks for the event were quickly changed and events for the last 100 days were hastily moved from Saturday to Friday.

Most events were low-key even though Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary general of the Qatar organising committee, said there was "huge excitement" building in the state of 2.8 million people.

Organisers announced that there would be seven entertainment zones around Doha away from the eight stadiums but did not give details of whether beer would be served. Alcohol sales are severely restricted in the conservative Muslim nation.

Despite doubts raised about Qatar's record on labour rights and its treatment of the LGBTQ community, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said Qatar will put on the "best ever" World Cup.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams

Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA
BBC

England Netball: Roses drop to fourth in world rankings

England have dropped from third to fourth in the World Netball rankings after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2018 champions lost the bronze-medal match to New Zealand. Jamaica move up to third after taking silver at the Games. The ranking still secures qualification for the 2023...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

World Cup hospitality packages selling at record rate

Sales for the Official Hospitality programme at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 continue to rise at record levels, selling faster than ever before – with revenue currently tracking 29% above that achieved by the same time in the lead up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, the tournament which set the current record for highest number of hospitality packages sold to date for a sports event. MATCH Hospitality’s 2022 sales data shows that globally Mexico, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina are currently the countries with the highest number of hospitality packages purchased for the upcoming tournament.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
AFP

Japanese ministers anger China, South Korea with war shrine visit

Two Japanese ministers paid respects Monday at a controversial war shrine, infuriating China and South Korea where the site is seen as a symbol of past militarism, especially during World War II. The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who perished since the late 19th century -- but it also enshrines convicted war criminals. Trips to the shrine by government officials have long angered countries that suffered at the hands of the Japanese military before and during the war, particularly South Korea and China.
POLITICS
BBC

ICC Challenge League B: Jersey win title despite Kenya defeat

Jersey booked their place in the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup despite a four-wicket defeat by Kenya in their final match in ICC Challenge League B. Josh Lawrenson's 52 was the highlight of a disappointing innings for Jersey at Granville, as they were bowled out for 172 with 11 balls left.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

U20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria progress but Ghana exit tournament

Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with a 1-0 win over South Korea, but Ghana were eliminated after a second defeat. The Falconets' Group C game was delayed by an hour after a storm hit the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium...
SOCCER
BBC

Extra training and Ronaldo saga continues

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off for his players yesterday. In addition to calling them in for additional training in the wake of their 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, in 30 degree heat, he made them run the combined 13.8km they were outrun by their hosts on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Contestants spar in great Argentinian grill-off

Argentine grill masters fired up their spits Sunday for the fourth annual Federal Roast Championship in Buenos Aires.  "For Argentines, the asado (barbecue) is the number one food, the national food," Carlos Lopez, director of the Argentine School of Grillers and one of the jurors of the contest, told AFP.  "Asados generate joy in people ...
RESTAURANTS
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy