CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UL, AMZN and ENOB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Read full article on original website
Related
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Takes Another Bite Of Apple, Boosts Energy Holdings, Cashes Out Of Verizon: What 13F Filing Reveals
Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio saw some noteworthy and a few other nominal changes in the second quarter, according to the company's 13F filing. Apple Stake Increased: Berkshire had 894.8 million shares of tech giant Apple, Inc. AAPL at the end of the second...
U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
TransMedics Group President & CEO Sold $940K In Company Stock
Waleed H Hassanein, President & CEO at TransMedics Group TMDX, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Hassanein sold 19,929 shares of TransMedics Group. The total transaction amounted to $940,301.
MGM Resorts Intl 10% Owner Trades $9.99M In Company Stock
IAC Inc. (IAC), 10% Owner at MGM Resorts Intl MGM, reported a large insider buy on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that (IAC) purchased 283,700 shares of MGM Resorts Intl. The total transaction amounted to $9,994,608.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
XPEL Director Trades $10.13M In Company Stock
Mark Adams, Director at XPEL XPEL, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Adams sold 125,000 shares of XPEL. The total transaction amounted to $10,125,616. XPEL...
SVP Of Guardant Health Makes $484K Sale
Amelia Merrill, SVP at Guardant Health GH, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Merrill sold 9,000 shares of Guardant Health. The total transaction amounted to $484,665.
Brightcove 10% Owner Trades $114K In Company Stock
Edenbrook Capital, LLC, 10% Owner at Brightcove BCOV, reported a large insider buy on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that LLC purchased 16,882 shares of Brightcove. The total transaction amounted to $114,284.
Chief Commercial Officer Of TripAdvisor Makes $653K Sale
Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor TRIP, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Soni sold 25,051 shares of TripAdvisor. The total transaction amounted to $653,079.
RELATED PEOPLE
iAnthus Reports Losses, Q2 Revenue Drops 20% YoY
IAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ITHUF IAN Q2 2022 revenue was $43.5 million, a sequential increase of 2% from Q1 2022 and a decrease of 20% from the same period in the prior year. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross profit of $19.7 million, a sequential decrease of 13% when compared to...
OTC Markets' Most Active Securities Sees A Shake-up In July
July gave world markets a breather from 2022’s poor financial conditions. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY increased 9.21% in July, its highest monthly price ascension since November 2020. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA displayed similar optimism, showing monthly increases of 12.51% and 6.78%, respectively, in July.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Elon Musk May Get Info It Wants From Twitter, Apple To Lay Off 100 Recruiter Contractors, Saudi's Investment Fund Picks Stocks Of US Big Tech And Other Top Financial Stories Tuesday, August 16
The court ordered Twitter Inc TWTR to provide Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk with documents from a former Twitter executive whom Musk said was instrumental in calculating the number of fake accounts on the platform. The court ordered Twitter to collect, review and produce documents from former General Manager...
Comments / 0