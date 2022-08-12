Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Cops reveal pink and white hoodie Kiely Rodni wore at party as FBI dig up burial site at Tahoe only to find a dog's carcass: 16-year-old's phone pinged a tower after she texted her mother that she would be 'straight home'
Authorities in California revealed that missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt in the final hours before she vanished from a 'drug-fueled' campsite party more than a week ago. Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after she vanished from a party near...
Courtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves Life
Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions. A few days ago, the...
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. “An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot,” the statement said. The suspect died at the scene. The officer was hospitalized in critical condition at the Ryder Trauma Center, where many fellow officers gathered in a show of support.
