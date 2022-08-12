ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Cops reveal pink and white hoodie Kiely Rodni wore at party as FBI dig up burial site at Tahoe only to find a dog's carcass: 16-year-old's phone pinged a tower after she texted her mother that she would be 'straight home'

Authorities in California revealed that missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt in the final hours before she vanished from a 'drug-fueled' campsite party more than a week ago. Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after she vanished from a party near...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Associated Press

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. “An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot,” the statement said. The suspect died at the scene. The officer was hospitalized in critical condition at the Ryder Trauma Center, where many fellow officers gathered in a show of support.
MIAMI, FL

