Big Recall Of Frozen Pizzas Sold At Walmart & Target
Check your freezers for these recalled frozen pizzas sold in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of thousands of frozen pizzas because over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”. Home Run Frozen Pizzas...
Minnesota Zoos Don’t Have Baby Hippos, But Have you Seen These Great Attractions?
Did you know that Hippos are the second largest land animal on Earth? Second only to elephants. Did you know Hippos are usually most active at night?. Lastly, did you know that a baby hippo could be as mischievous as this little guy was at a zoo in Copenhagen, Denmark?
Almost 400 Minnesota Teachers are Asking for Help Buying Classroom Supplies
As the kids get ready to return to school after Labor Day, the teachers are already hard at work gathering supplies for the classrooms the kids go to. A brightly decorated classroom is what we picture in the halls of the school, but most of the time, those decorations are paid for out of pocket by the teachers themselves. Not to mention the extra supplies teachers need to have to keep their classrooms and lesson plans running smoothly.
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others
Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
Minnesota Woman’s SpaghettiO Pie Goes Viral Online
Have you ever heard of, or tasted, SpaghettiOs Pie? Neither have I, but I do love SpaghettiOs (especially cold, right out of the can). And yes, I'm an eight-year-old in an adult body. As we're discussing this morning, Minnesotans are famous for eating all kinds of unique foods. From a...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Enjoy Trinkets, Treasures & Trash Through September in Minnesota
Being someone who is usually looking for a great bargain for something that is unique and fun, consignment shops, flea markets, and fairs are great places to find just those things. The Wadena Flea and Craft Market is one of those places where you can find some really unique and...
69 Foods On a Stick You Can Get at the Minnesota State Fair in 2022
The Minnesota State Fair is almost here, so you know I've been planning out what I'll be eating when I go. I'm a big state fair fan. I'm all about the 4-H projects and seeing all the animals, but obviously trying the food and beer is a must. Some of the most iconic foods at the fair are foods on a stick.
If You Left Minnesota, What Would You Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Is It Legal To Break A Car Window To Save A Dog In Minnesota?
It has been a hot summer in Minnesota. If you see that someone has thoughtlessly left a dog in a hot car is it legal in Minnesota to bust the window to save the pet's life?. On a 75-degree day, the inside of a parked car can climb to 110 degrees in minutes.
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
It’s Over: Airline Ending Flights From Minnesota This Winter
You won't be able to leave the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes this winter to head to warmer climes on this airline because it just canceled flights from Minnesota this winter. The airline industry was pretty severely impacted when the pandemic first hit two years ago. With everybody staying home, airlines shuttered planes and tried to pare down their total number of employees to stay afloat. Now, though, seeing as travel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, many airlines are struggling to hire enough employees to staff all their routes.
Over 1 Million Power Tools Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to Injuries
A popular saw has been recalled and pulled from store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the entire United States due to 571 reports that a safety guard has been failing and 9 individuals reporting laceration injuries. Over 1 Million DeWALT Saws Recalled Due to Laceration Injuries. According...
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations
The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
Weekend Rain in Minnesota Helps Ease Dry Conditions A Bit
UNDATED -- After last weekend's widespread rainfall, the dry conditions across the state have eased a bit. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, an improvement from 34 percent a week ago. Eleven percent of the state is still in...
