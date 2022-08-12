ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Big Recall Of Frozen Pizzas Sold At Walmart & Target

Check your freezers for these recalled frozen pizzas sold in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of thousands of frozen pizzas because over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”. Home Run Frozen Pizzas...
MINNESOTA STATE
Almost 400 Minnesota Teachers are Asking for Help Buying Classroom Supplies

As the kids get ready to return to school after Labor Day, the teachers are already hard at work gathering supplies for the classrooms the kids go to. A brightly decorated classroom is what we picture in the halls of the school, but most of the time, those decorations are paid for out of pocket by the teachers themselves. Not to mention the extra supplies teachers need to have to keep their classrooms and lesson plans running smoothly.
MINNESOTA STATE
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others

Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
MINNESOTA STATE
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
It’s Over: Airline Ending Flights From Minnesota This Winter

You won't be able to leave the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes this winter to head to warmer climes on this airline because it just canceled flights from Minnesota this winter. The airline industry was pretty severely impacted when the pandemic first hit two years ago. With everybody staying home, airlines shuttered planes and tried to pare down their total number of employees to stay afloat. Now, though, seeing as travel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, many airlines are struggling to hire enough employees to staff all their routes.
MINNESOTA STATE
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
