SAN ANTONIO – UTSA dropped its second and final exhibition match of the season, falling to Baylor 2-1 on Sunday night. Kendall Kloza netted UTSA's lone goal, heading a cross into the back right corner of the net off of a Kiran Singh pass in the third minute of the match. Kloza scored first in both of UTSA's exhibition matches and both goals came in the third minute.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO