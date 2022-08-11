ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UTSA

UTSA falls to Baylor in final exhibition tune-up

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA dropped its second and final exhibition match of the season, falling to Baylor 2-1 on Sunday night. Kendall Kloza netted UTSA's lone goal, heading a cross into the back right corner of the net off of a Kiran Singh pass in the third minute of the match. Kloza scored first in both of UTSA's exhibition matches and both goals came in the third minute.
