Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention

The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece

Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Phillies have encouraging update on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies may be getting a major injury reinforcement back fairly soon based on the information they gave Sunday. Outfielder Bryce Harper is poised to take batting practice on Monday for the first time since he fractured his thumb in June. Manager Rob Thomson added that the next step after that will be to send Harper on a minor league rehab assignment.
