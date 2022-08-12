ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KTBS

2 Texarkana elementary campuses receive accelerated learning grants

TEXARKANA, Texas - Most students from Texarkana, Texas ISD will be heading back to school next week, but two campuses started classes Friday. Wake Village and Waggoner Creek elementary schools have an early start date. Both schools were awarded grant funds to help bolster learning resources for students impacted by COVID and other related issues.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Voters face school bond proposal in Texarkana

This grant will provide federal funding to rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street. The incident occurred on Barksdale Air Force Base. Gas leak causes traffic delay. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Fair Grounds Field...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texas High students set their sights on building an airplane

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD is inspiring their students to reach for the sky. Texas High School is not only teaching about aviation this fall, but students in the class will be building a full-sized, fully operational airplane from the ground up. Teacher Seth Schirmer has been hard at...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September

Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30

The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Texarkana, Arkansas, Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Edwards Street...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area

Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause

HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
HOOKS, TX
KTBS

Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival

HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
HOPE, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

TAPD investigating death of a male in 1600 block of Edward Street

TEXARKANA ⁠— The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) says they are investigating the death of a male adult found inside a residence in the 1600 block of Edward Street Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched at around 8:05 a.m. when a neighbor found the deceased individual. According...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Arkansas High Razorbacks

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The flagship high-school of Arkansas is undergoing a football make-over. “Buckle up. We’ve got a new brand, new football, new kids, and new coaches,” said the new head Razorback, Trey Outlaw. I know what you’re thinking. That’s a lot of new, right? After an uncharacteristic 2-7 record in 2021, new was needed.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic

A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
QUEEN CITY, TX
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday after domestic incidents that occurred between April 2010 and April 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated rape. Jury...
SHREVEPORT, LA

