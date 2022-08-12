Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
Texarkana ISD officials hope to put bond on the ballot for school district improvements
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A five-year plan has been developed for the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in Texas. However, the success of this plan could cost residents more on their tax bill. The drive by the old Pine Street school in Texarkana, Texas is not a pretty sight. For...
KTBS
2 Texarkana elementary campuses receive accelerated learning grants
TEXARKANA, Texas - Most students from Texarkana, Texas ISD will be heading back to school next week, but two campuses started classes Friday. Wake Village and Waggoner Creek elementary schools have an early start date. Both schools were awarded grant funds to help bolster learning resources for students impacted by COVID and other related issues.
KSLA
Voters face school bond proposal in Texarkana
This grant will provide federal funding to rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street. The incident occurred on Barksdale Air Force Base. Gas leak causes traffic delay. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Fair Grounds Field...
KTBS
Texas High students set their sights on building an airplane
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD is inspiring their students to reach for the sky. Texas High School is not only teaching about aviation this fall, but students in the class will be building a full-sized, fully operational airplane from the ground up. Teacher Seth Schirmer has been hard at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Texarkana Texas High Tigers tackle Rosehill Community with Buy Back the Block
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas High School football team showed up at the Rosehill Community on Saturday to clean up the heart of the neighborhood where their stadium is located. Armani Valentino, organizer of the group ‘Buy Back the Block’ in Texarkana first started out with some mini...
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
ktoy1047.com
Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30
The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Texarkana, Arkansas, Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Edwards Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoy1047.com
Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area
Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
KTBS
Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause
HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
KTBS
Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival
HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsportstexarkana.com
TAPD investigating death of a male in 1600 block of Edward Street
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) says they are investigating the death of a male adult found inside a residence in the 1600 block of Edward Street Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched at around 8:05 a.m. when a neighbor found the deceased individual. According...
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
New Major Retail Store Now Open for Business in Texarkana
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Arkansas High Razorbacks
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The flagship high-school of Arkansas is undergoing a football make-over. “Buckle up. We’ve got a new brand, new football, new kids, and new coaches,” said the new head Razorback, Trey Outlaw. I know what you’re thinking. That’s a lot of new, right? After an uncharacteristic 2-7 record in 2021, new was needed.
ktoy1047.com
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
KSLA
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
KTBS
Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday after domestic incidents that occurred between April 2010 and April 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated rape. Jury...
Comments / 1