Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jackfmfargo.com
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
jackfmfargo.com
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Cass County this weekend
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County...
jackfmfargo.com
One person injured, another cited in fiery two-vehicle crash near Davenport, N.D.
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was cited and another person was injured in a fiery crash near Davenport, North Dakota Monday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a semi struck a pickup at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16. The pickup caught fire after the crash but the driver, a 20-year-old Walcott man, was able to get out before the fire started and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup was a total loss.
jackfmfargo.com
Schatz takes 11th Knoxville Nationals title
Knoxville, IA (World of Outlaws) After five years away from the top step, Donny Schatz finally returned to glory at Knoxville Raceway. Rallying late in the running, the Fargo, ND superstar found another gear on the bottom side and drove by David Gravel on the 46th lap to put his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Ford Performance, Carquest Auto Parts #15 in command.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jackfmfargo.com
Maris 3-run HR lifts RedHawks to win over Chicago
Fargo (KFGO/KNFL) Peter Maris slugged a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 5th inning, and Tyler Grauer pitched seven solid innings as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks earned a 4-2 win over the Chicago Dogs on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Maris’ blast erased a 2-1 Dogs lead and...
Comments / 0