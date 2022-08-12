This week's Big Brother HOH winner is 'one of the greatest comebacks ever' on BB, fans say

Thursday night's eviction episode of Big Brother season 24 was a momentous one. Not only did the housemates vote out a big player in Daniel Durston, but host Julie Chen also announced a major twist that will seriously shake up the game.

But first, that eviction: after his final-two ally Nicole was evicted last week, it was only inevitable that Daniel would be on the chopping block tonight. And with an eight to one vote (only buddy Terrance voted for Daniel's Festie Bestie Kyle), he was unsurprisingly sent packing, but not before calling the entire Big Brother season 24 cast "clowns" for not redirecting their focus from him onto comp king Michael, who he feels is the clear frontrunner in the house.

But Michael's not the only comp beast, as this season's Wall comp proved. As has been the case for many of this season's Head of Household comps , the challenge on Thursday night's episode—an endurance test in which players had to hang onto a tilting wall—had to get cut for time, with the victor to be officially announced on Sunday.

However, live-feed fans were so excited over this week's HOH winner that the news quickly spread over social media: in yet another impressive act of her redemption arc , Taylor won the Head of Household comp, making her only the fifth Black woman in Big Brother history to earn the title of HOH.

And that wasn't the only historic moment of the episode. After the eviction, Julie announced to the remaining houseguests that not only did they all make it this season's jury, but also the Festie Besties twist was over and they'd resume competing as individuals.

However, an even bigger surprise is that next week, the house will be split in two. The two groups will have no interaction with each other and, for the first time, there will be two entirely different Big Brother games going on, with two people up for eviction next Thursday.

Fans react to this week's Big Brother HOH winner:

