Read full article on original website
Related
knau.org
Navajo Code Talker Day celebrated with museum groundbreaking
Hundreds gathered to celebrate Navajo Code Talkers Day with the groundbreaking of the Navajo Code Talker Museum near the Navajo Nation capitol of Window Rock Sunday. The public event honored and remembered the 400 Navajo Code Talkers who served in World War II and helped win the war by using the Navajo language to create an unbreakable code for radio communication.
newmexicopbs.org
Resilience at the 100th Inter-Tribal Ceremonial in Gallup
08.12.2022- Photojournalist Benjamin Yazza captures a community coming together at the 100th Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup. After a horrifying incident that left more than a dozen people injured, strength and resilience prevailed at the historic celebration of indigenous culture. Correspondent: Benjamin Yazzie. Guest(s):. Amber Shandiin Ballenger, Intertribal Ceremonial Queen (Diné)...
knau.org
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
gallupsun.com
One arrested, another wanted for north side homicide
A Gallup was reportedly stabbed during a fight. On Aug. 10, around 2 am, Gallup Police were called to the intersection of North Eleventh Street and West Wilson Avenue when an unresponsive man was found lying on the ground. Police arrived and determined that the man was deceased. The man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of driving though Gallup parade held until trial
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeff Irving, the man accused of driving drunk through a Gallup parade will remain behind bars until trial. Investigators say his blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he was caught on camera barreling through the Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Parade. Investigators say he then crashed into several vehicles. More than a […]
Video shows man drive away from police, through Gallup parade
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly obtained police body camera video shows the initial moments where police tried stopping a driver in an SUV before the vehicle began driving through a parade. Jeff Irving is facing multiple charges related to the August 4 incident in Gallup that left 15 people injured. According to New Mexico State Police, […]
Comments / 0