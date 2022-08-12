Read full article on original website
Related
gallupsun.com
One arrested, another wanted for north side homicide
A Gallup was reportedly stabbed during a fight. On Aug. 10, around 2 am, Gallup Police were called to the intersection of North Eleventh Street and West Wilson Avenue when an unresponsive man was found lying on the ground. Police arrived and determined that the man was deceased. The man...
Video shows man drive away from police, through Gallup parade
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly obtained police body camera video shows the initial moments where police tried stopping a driver in an SUV before the vehicle began driving through a parade. Jeff Irving is facing multiple charges related to the August 4 incident in Gallup that left 15 people injured. According to New Mexico State Police, […]
Man accused of driving though Gallup parade held until trial
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeff Irving, the man accused of driving drunk through a Gallup parade will remain behind bars until trial. Investigators say his blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he was caught on camera barreling through the Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Parade. Investigators say he then crashed into several vehicles. More than a […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal road rage arrest, Gallup parade video, Drier weekend, Sanctioned homeless camp, School shaving policy
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police releases Muhammad Syed arrest video Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail Albuquerque man charged with child abuse released from jail Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosecutors rush to keep accused parade-crasher in jail until trial
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors say the man accused of driving drunk through a Gallup parade will likely do something dangerous again if he is not kept in jail. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he was caught on camera barreling through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade last week. More than […]
knau.org
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
newmexicopbs.org
Resilience at the 100th Inter-Tribal Ceremonial in Gallup
08.12.2022- Photojournalist Benjamin Yazza captures a community coming together at the 100th Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup. After a horrifying incident that left more than a dozen people injured, strength and resilience prevailed at the historic celebration of indigenous culture. Correspondent: Benjamin Yazzie. Guest(s):. Amber Shandiin Ballenger, Intertribal Ceremonial Queen (Diné)...
Comments / 0