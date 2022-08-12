Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Lease Report August 8 – 12, 2022
RETAIL – FRY BLVD & CORONADO RD., SIERRA VISTA. Fast Payday Loans leased 1,960 square feet at Cochise Plaza, located on the NE corner of Fry Blvd. and Coronado Rd. in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa represented the Landlord, Larsen Baker. RETAIL – 3000 W VALENCIA...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Borderlands 2 will embrace the ‘competition’
The Sam Hughes “vibe” will continue when Borderlands Brewing Company opens its second location — this time with a kitchen — later this year. Borderlands Brewing Company owner and CEO Es Teran and chef Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos y Tequila are partnering to open the destination spot.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse
Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
2 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department has reported that a woman has been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash near Swan and 29th Street in the city. The incident took place on Thursday.
KOLD-TV
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 10 years and 300 interviews, the film “The Mariachi Miracle” is nearly ready to hit the big screen. The film explores the rich history of mariachi and folklórico dance in Tucson. This film has been a longtime coming...
livability.com
Go There: An Outdoorsy Weekend in Sunny Tucson, AZ
Turn up the heat on relaxation and fun in the sun in Tucson. There’s nothing prickly about Tucson, AZ, except the gorgeous blooming cacti. This growing city is the perfect foray into exploring the Southwestern side of the United States, with sunny skies and friendly folks on every corner, giving it its own charm.
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
realestatedaily-news.com
Park Place Mall’s former Sears store in Tucson Sold for $12 Million for Redevelopment
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Seritage SRC Finance, an affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, sold the former Sears store at Park Place Mall to Park Place Partners, a partnership between Evergreen Devco, Inc. (Russell Perkins, Principal) and Wentworth Property Company of Phoenix for $12.25 million ($56 PSF), well below replacement cost.
1 Person Critically Injured After Car Crash In Pima County (Pima County, AZ)
Police reports indicate that a person was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Green Valley on Friday. The reports do not mention how exactly the accident unfolded but mention that the [..]
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
Local coffee shop expands to Benedictine Monastery
Yellow Brick Coffee is expanding in Tucson with their second location at an iconic Benedictine Monastery.
22nd St. bridge gets federal boost to rebuild
Tucson’s getting $25 Million dollars in Federal money to help fix a bridge that’s so old it can’t handle heavy traffic. Thursday, the U.S. Transportation Secretary came to town to celebrate the grant.
thevailvoice.com
District 4 Update for August
The subject of and the interest in Vail Incorporation is moving forward with greater momentum. The Vail Incorporation Committee held its first meeting last month. Numerous, well-known, Vail Community leaders attended the meeting, chaired by David Hook, with vice-chair MaRico Tippett. Vail incorporation has been gaining attention in recent months due to a variety of factors. One of the actions by the Tucson Mayor and Council that helped set events in motion was their imposition of differential water rate increases upon Tucson Water customers living outside of Tucson city limits in unincorporated Pima County. This directive by Tucson truly illustrates “taxation without representation”.
azpm.org
Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon
The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
Road Report: Park Avenue closure affecting southbound traffic
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility has closed a section of Park Avenue affecting southbound traffic.
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: 2022 Noche de Exitos & Bi-National Gala Awards
The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees for its 2022 Noche de Exitos & Bi-National Gala Awards.
About the village of Cochise, Arizona
The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
1 Woman Dead In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County sheriff’s reported a single vehicle collision on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on West Milton Road [..]
KGUN 9
Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
L.A. Weekly
Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Country Club Road [Tucson, AZ]
73-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Broadway Boulevard. The incident happened on August 6th when a suspected late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck struck Lewis, according to police. Tucson Police said that Lewis was walking in the northbound lanes when the crash happened. Despite life-saving efforts, medics later pronounced...
