Tucson, AZ

realestatedaily.com

Tucson Lease Report August 8 – 12, 2022

RETAIL – FRY BLVD & CORONADO RD., SIERRA VISTA. Fast Payday Loans leased 1,960 square feet at Cochise Plaza, located on the NE corner of Fry Blvd. and Coronado Rd. in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa represented the Landlord, Larsen Baker. RETAIL – 3000 W VALENCIA...
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Borderlands 2 will embrace the 'competition'

The Sam Hughes “vibe” will continue when Borderlands Brewing Company opens its second location — this time with a kitchen — later this year. Borderlands Brewing Company owner and CEO Es Teran and chef Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos y Tequila are partnering to open the destination spot.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse

Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
livability.com

Go There: An Outdoorsy Weekend in Sunny Tucson, AZ

Turn up the heat on relaxation and fun in the sun in Tucson. There’s nothing prickly about Tucson, AZ, except the gorgeous blooming cacti. This growing city is the perfect foray into exploring the Southwestern side of the United States, with sunny skies and friendly folks on every corner, giving it its own charm.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Park Place Mall's former Sears store in Tucson Sold for $12 Million for Redevelopment

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Seritage SRC Finance, an affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, sold the former Sears store at Park Place Mall to Park Place Partners, a partnership between Evergreen Devco, Inc. (Russell Perkins, Principal) and Wentworth Property Company of Phoenix for $12.25 million ($56 PSF), well below replacement cost.
TUCSON, AZ
#Linus Realestate #Hacienda #Business Industry #Linus Business #Apartments #The Hacienda Motel #North Oracle #Colonia Properties Tic Ii #Picor #Oasis Living
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thevailvoice.com

District 4 Update for August

The subject of and the interest in Vail Incorporation is moving forward with greater momentum. The Vail Incorporation Committee held its first meeting last month. Numerous, well-known, Vail Community leaders attended the meeting, chaired by David Hook, with vice-chair MaRico Tippett. Vail incorporation has been gaining attention in recent months due to a variety of factors. One of the actions by the Tucson Mayor and Council that helped set events in motion was their imposition of differential water rate increases upon Tucson Water customers living outside of Tucson city limits in unincorporated Pima County. This directive by Tucson truly illustrates “taxation without representation”.
VAIL, AZ
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TUCSON, AZ
Frankie Flanders, Realtor

About the village of Cochise, Arizona

The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
COCHISE, AZ
KGUN 9

Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
TUCSON, AZ

