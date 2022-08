PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SVN Desert Commercial Advisors Justin Horwitz, Paul Borgesen, and Richard Lewis closed the sale of 625 W. Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210 for $1,275,000 ($247 PSF). Mesa Office Plaza, a 5,157 SF Office building is located in the heart of Mesa, AZ, within the Mesa Southwest Redevelopment Area.

MESA, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO