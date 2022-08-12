Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says Fernando Tatis Jr. 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON -- San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player "feels remorseful." Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a "private conversation" with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban...
Yardbarker
Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday
Stephen Vogt will not start in the Oakland Athletics' Monday night game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will take a seat Monday as Sean Murphy takes over at catcher and bats third against Texas. Our models project Vogt for 1 home run, 5 runs, 4 RBI, and a .178 batting...
numberfire.com
Houston's Martin Maldonado catching on Saturday night
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's game against Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will take over catching responsibilities after Christian Vazquez was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
numberfire.com
Padres' Wil Myers not in Monday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not include Wil Myers in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Myers will take the evening off while Jurickson Profar takes over in left field. Brandon Drury will start at designated hitter, Jake Cronenworth will cover second base, and Ha-Seong Kim will rejoin the lineup at shortstop and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro sitting for Padres Monday
The San Diego Padres did not list Jorge Alfaro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro, who has been dealing with knee inflammation, will rest up on Monday after making his first start in a week on Sunday. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in the order.
Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres Star, Tests Positive For PEDs
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 2022 MLB season is over — although it never really began.The San… The post Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres Star, Tests Positive For PEDs appeared first on Outsider.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt hitting sixth in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vogt will bat in Oakland's designated hitting spot after Ramon Laureano was positioned in right field and Chad Pinder was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., our models project Vogt...
Padres vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 14 (San Diego Sizes up Washington in Finale)
Despite trading for the best closer in the game in Josh Hader, and perhaps the best hitter in the game in Juan Soto at the MLB Trade Deadline, the San Diego Padres need a spark. They've lost six of their last 10 games, and won't have star shortstop, Fernando Tatis...
San Diego Padres 'very disappointed' with suspended Fernando Tatis Jr.
The Padres will have to make their playoff push without the suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. But, "we still have the same goal," Manny Machado says.
