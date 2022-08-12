ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday

Stephen Vogt will not start in the Oakland Athletics' Monday night game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will take a seat Monday as Sean Murphy takes over at catcher and bats third against Texas. Our models project Vogt for 1 home run, 5 runs, 4 RBI, and a .178 batting...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Houston's Martin Maldonado catching on Saturday night

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's game against Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will take over catching responsibilities after Christian Vazquez was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Padres' Wil Myers not in Monday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not include Wil Myers in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Myers will take the evening off while Jurickson Profar takes over in left field. Brandon Drury will start at designated hitter, Jake Cronenworth will cover second base, and Ha-Seong Kim will rejoin the lineup at shortstop and bat eighth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro sitting for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres did not list Jorge Alfaro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro, who has been dealing with knee inflammation, will rest up on Monday after making his first start in a week on Sunday. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in the order.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt hitting sixth in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vogt will bat in Oakland's designated hitting spot after Ramon Laureano was positioned in right field and Chad Pinder was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., our models project Vogt...
OAKLAND, CA
ESPN

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

DENVER -- — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Saturday night. Gallen (8-2) struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his...
DENVER, CO
Titusville Herald

Washington Youth Soccer Partners with CaptainU to Create a New Pathway for Athletes to Play in College

CaptainU teams up with Washington Youth Soccer to Expand College Sports Recruiting Efforts. PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer — originated in 1966, and the authorized state youth soccer association of Washington and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and FIFA the international governing body of soccer – announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help more athletes find college opportunities.
FIFA
FOX Sports

Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -146, Rockies +124; over/under is 11 1/2...
DENVER, CO

