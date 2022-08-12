ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS DFW

Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
LANCASTER, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Saints sign veteran LB Jon Bostic

Bostic has spent the last three years as a starter in Washington. His stay in DC was his first extended tenure with a team since the two years he spent in Chicago as a second-round pick. He never quite found his footing in Chicago earning several starts but also a few healthy scratches. The Bears traded him to the Patriots, in exchange for a sixth-round pick, who played him so reservedly that he only accumulated two total tackles in New England. The Patriots traded him for a seventh-round pick to Detroit. Bostic sat all year on injured reserve with the Lions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs sign Carl Nassib after Cam Gill sustains Lisfranc injury

TAMPA — The Bucs have signed defensive end Carl Nassib to replace outside linebacker Cam Gill, who sustained a Lisfranc injury during Saturday’s preseason opener. Nassib spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in Tampa Bay, and he started 17 games while appearing in 29 across the two years. He recorded 12.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and then signed a deal with the Raiders. They released him in March.
TAMPA, FL

