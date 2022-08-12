Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Hit one for Uvalde': Alex Bregman hits home run as Astros honor Uvalde community
Alex Bregman's homer helped Houston Astros to a fourth consecutive win during a game dedicated to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Luke Maile sitting Sunday
Luke Maile was not listed in the Cleveland Guardians' lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maile will take a seat Sunday while Austin Hedges starts at catcher and bats eighth against the Blue Jays. Our models project Maile for 59 more plate appearances this season, with 1...
numberfire.com
Michael Papierski starting Saturday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Papierski is gettin the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Papierski for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.4 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland Sunday
The Cleveland Guardians listed Austin Hedges as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hedges will start behind home plate and bat eighth Sunday while Luke Maile takes a seat. Hedges has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points against...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
Shane Bieber wins fourth straight start, Cleveland Guardians top Toronto Blue Jays
TORONTO — Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday. Rosario went 3 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs...
numberfire.com
David Peralta not in Saturday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is being replaced in left field by Randy Arozarena versus Orioles starter DL Hall. In 347 plate appearances this season, Peralta has a .252 batting average with a .760 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores is being replaced at third base by J.D. Davis versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 413 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .252 batting average with a .777 OPS, 16 home...
