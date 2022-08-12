Read full article on original website
GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Aug. 15
The Texas Rangers open up a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
Dodgers Lose Walker Buehler To Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Aug. 23.
Improved play could mean more sack dances from Cardinals' Victor Dimukeje
Isaiah Prince was a starter on the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line throughout his team's run to Super Bowl LVI last season. He's faced good pass rushers. Chances are, the game film of Prince against Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje was not much fun for the 6-foot-7, 300-pound tackle to review. Twice on Friday...
