LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...

LANCASTER, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO