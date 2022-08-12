Read full article on original website
Related
USPS hosting ‘hiring blitz’ this week: What to know
The United States Postal Service this week will host an "unprecedented one-day hiring blitz" across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.
Hundreds gather to discuss San Diego’s fentanyl crisis
Hundreds of people packed into a South Bay church Friday to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Diego.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Community Power Fumes Over SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
Energy from San Diego’s brand new public power companies – set up to provide more affordable and cleaner energy than San Diego Gas and Electric – is actually more expensive than its once-monopolistic competitor. At least, for now. And customers will soon get a piece of mail alerting them of that.
FOXBusiness
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Now: Tijuana residents emerge from chaotic weekend
Residents are cautiously returning to daily life in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California after cartel-claimed violence and destruction.
35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returns to Balboa Park, FOX 5 anchor honored
he Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returned to Balboa Park Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event brought hundreds of people to the park to enjoy traditional food, song, art, dance, and music.
NBC San Diego
USPS Holding One-Day Hiring Event Across San Diego County
Looking for a job in San Diego County? The U.S. Postal Service is looking for you. The USPS will be holding a one-day hiring "blitz" for mail carriers and clerks at 19 of their post offices across San Diego County on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting...
Drug injection sites are one step away from becoming California law
SAN DIEGO — Senate Bill 57 would allow drug injection sites, much like the ones in Vancouver, Canada, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland. The centers would be in areas where there’s a higher percentage of drug use or drug overdoses. "These sites get put into communities that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Media Credited With Stopping Bill to End Mandated Reporting of Domestic Violence
The message must have been clear to leaders in Sacramento. Assembly Bill 2790, which sought to end mandated reporting of domestic violence to law enforcement, failed in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Existing law requires medical professionals to alert police when they have a patient they suspect is a victim of...
kyma.com
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
Voiceof San Diego
Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County
Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
San Diego weekly Reader
County Super-supervisor Fletcher says vaccines are not enough: “We must fight the real enemy.”
Last week, as case numbers in San Diego County continued to rise, San Diego public health officials declared a public health emergency in response to the recent monkeypox outbreak. In a speech praising the move, Super-supervisor Nathan Fletcher offered the following statement: “In January of 2021, as part of my declaration of racism as a public health crisis, I took the bold step of condemning the coronavirus for its racist behavior: infecting, hospitalizing, and killing Blacks and Latinxes at much higher rates than whites. Sadly, it seems that history is repeating itself while at the same time moving backward, because now we face another pandemic, monkeypox, and another public emergency. This time, we have a disease that disproportionately infects gay men. Sometimes, I feel as though nature itself is not only racist, but homophobic. In that case, it is the duty of every San Diegan to take a stand against nature. Because if we don’t, then even if we defeat the monkeypox, we will have lost.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
Violence in Tijuana continues amid shelter-in-place warning
The U.S Consulate advising citizens to avoid Baja California for the weekend after multiple reports of cars on fire, heavy police presence, and roadblocks.
San Diego now has 18 hospitals offering specialized ER care for seniors
San Diego has become the first county in the nation where every eligible hospital has earned geriatric emergency department (GED) accreditation.
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego Police Vice Detective, 3 Others, Charged in Illicit Massage Scheme
A former San Diego police officer has been charged along with three others with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Peter Griffin, 78, a former vice detective and attorney, was arrested Thursday morning shortly after leaving his San Diego home,...
California man Arrested for Burglary in Stites
STITES - At around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho County Dispatch was alerted about a burglary in progress at AuGello Tire on Main Street in Stites. A neighbor was reportedly witnessing a man breaking glass and trying to gain entrance to the building. After the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrived...
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
Comments / 0