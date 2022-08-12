ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kyma.com

San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
Voiceof San Diego

Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County

Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
San Diego weekly Reader

County Super-supervisor Fletcher says vaccines are not enough: “We must fight the real enemy.”

Last week, as case numbers in San Diego County continued to rise, San Diego public health officials declared a public health emergency in response to the recent monkeypox outbreak. In a speech praising the move, Super-supervisor Nathan Fletcher offered the following statement: “In January of 2021, as part of my declaration of racism as a public health crisis, I took the bold step of condemning the coronavirus for its racist behavior: infecting, hospitalizing, and killing Blacks and Latinxes at much higher rates than whites. Sadly, it seems that history is repeating itself while at the same time moving backward, because now we face another pandemic, monkeypox, and another public emergency. This time, we have a disease that disproportionately infects gay men. Sometimes, I feel as though nature itself is not only racist, but homophobic. In that case, it is the duty of every San Diegan to take a stand against nature. Because if we don’t, then even if we defeat the monkeypox, we will have lost.”
