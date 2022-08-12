Read full article on original website
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
CaptainU teams up with Washington Youth Soccer to Expand College Sports Recruiting Efforts. PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer — originated in 1966, and the authorized state youth soccer association of Washington and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and FIFA the international governing body of soccer – announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help more athletes find college opportunities.
Jalen Camp and several other Texans receivers paid tribute to rookie receiver John Metchie III against the Saints.
Bostic has spent the last three years as a starter in Washington. His stay in DC was his first extended tenure with a team since the two years he spent in Chicago as a second-round pick. He never quite found his footing in Chicago earning several starts but also a few healthy scratches. The Bears traded him to the Patriots, in exchange for a sixth-round pick, who played him so reservedly that he only accumulated two total tackles in New England. The Patriots traded him for a seventh-round pick to Detroit. Bostic sat all year on injured reserve with the Lions.
