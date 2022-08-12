Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Davis for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Luke Maile sitting Sunday
Luke Maile was not listed in the Cleveland Guardians' lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maile will take a seat Sunday while Austin Hedges starts at catcher and bats eighth against the Blue Jays. Our models project Maile for 59 more plate appearances this season, with 1...
numberfire.com
Michael Papierski starting Saturday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Papierski is gettin the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Papierski for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.4 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor sitting for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced in center field by Jonathan Davis versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 297 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .225 batting average with a .694...
numberfire.com
Tim Locastro starting for New York Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 34 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .194 batting...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Mario Feliciano versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 209 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .227 batting average with a .748 OPS, 8 home...
Rookies On Rise: 5 New Bills Who Impress In Buffalo Win
Five rookie Bills showed their potential as long-term pieces in the team's win over Indianapolis.
numberfire.com
Mario Feliciano starting Sunday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Mario Feliciano is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Feliciano is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Feliciano for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.1...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Gavin Sheets sitting versus Detroit Sunday
The Chicago White Sox did not list Gavin Sheets in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sheets will take the afternoon off while Adam Engel joins the lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. A.J. Pollock will move to left field, Eloy Jimenez will start at designated hitter, and Andrew Vaugh will cover right field.
McClanahan stops 2-start skid, Rays beat Orioles 8-2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Shane McClanahan stopped a two-start losing streak, working six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays moved back in front of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL wild-card race with an 8-2 victory on Saturday. The benches and bullpens briefly emptied after Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks struck out Robinson Chirinos to end the eighth. Fairbanks was unhappy earlier in the at-bat when Chirinos was granted a late timeout, and he said something to the Orioles catcher when leaving the mound. Chirinos spun around and headed toward the pitcher. “There was a late time call,...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
numberfire.com
Ronald Acuna Jr. sitting for Atlanta on Sunday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Acuna is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. In 358 plate appearances this season, Acuna has a .273 batting average with a .772...
numberfire.com
David Peralta not in Saturday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is being replaced in left field by Randy Arozarena versus Orioles starter DL Hall. In 347 plate appearances this season, Peralta has a .252 batting average with a .760 OPS, 12 home...
Vaughn hits tiebreaking single, White Sox beat Tigers 6-4
Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive night, AJ Pollock homered in the eighth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday night. Vaughn had three hits for the White Sox, who moved within 2 1/2 games of AL...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores is being replaced at third base by J.D. Davis versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 413 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .252 batting average with a .777 OPS, 16 home...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker not in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker is being replaced in left field by Sam Haggerty versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 426 plate appearances this season, Winker has a .226 batting average with a .703 OPS, 11 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins not in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfeilder Cedric Mullins is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mullins is being replaced in center field by Ryan McKenna versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 483 plate appearances this season, Mullins has a .266 batting average with a .723 OPS, 10 home...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana left on Seattle's bench on Saturday
Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Santana will rest on Saturday evening after Mitch Haniger was picked as Seattle's designated hitter and Sam Haggerty was aligned in right field. According to Baseball Savant on 246 batted balls this season, Santana...
