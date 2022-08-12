ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home and Away's Mackenzie Booth to make a big dating decision after Logan's exit

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Mackenzie Booth will make a big dating decision following Logan's exit in Home and Away. Mac has been grappling with Logan Bennett's sudden decision to leave Summer Bay, having re-enlisted following a difficult few months. Mac was troubled by Logan's departure but respected his decision.
EastEnders reveals Lewis Butler's fate in shock revenge story

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has revealed Lewis Butler's fate, after Sam and Phil's shocking revenge plan.
Home and Away newcomers Lyrik hit by shock exit after just two weeks

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away recently welcomed a bunch of new characters on Channel 5, but next week will see one of them appearing to make a sudden exit. Following Lyrik's success during Salt's band night, Mac wants them back but Felicity is keenly...
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#James Martin The Dilf
EastEnders star Sid Owen to reprise role as Ricky Butcher

EastEnders star Sid Owen is making a return to the show after 10 years away from his role as Ricky Butcher. The actor will be back on screen later this year as part of a huge autumn and winter season for the BBC soap. Ricky was last seen on the...
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role

The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
EE - Mystery woman at Averys funeral

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/g40804131/eastenders-spoiler-pictures-lewis-revenge/. Anyone know what that woman wants with Patrick? New lover? New daughter?. It could be absolutely nothing. But Nina turned up just as a GP and Ravi a cellmate as Phils and suddenly they are more significant. So theres a chance theres more to this than we know. Nope,...
Corrie 15/08/22: A Shock Announcement

Are you looking forward to the return of Gabrielle Glaister (not as Debs Brownlow)?. Yes- liked her in Brookside and / or as Debs Brownlow or in other things. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Disappointing night for Corrie...
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster caught out by Tony in stalking story

Hollyoaks creep Eric Foster has been caught red-handed by Tony Hutchinson tonight (August 15). Last week, fans of the soap witnessed Eric unmask himself as Cindy Cunningham's terroriser in front of an online community - having broken into her house earlier that night. And his stalking only continued in the...
Westworld boss shares season 5 hopes following that shocking finale

Westworld season 4 spoilers follow. Lisa Joy expects HBO to allow herself and Jonathan Nolan to complete their Westworld story. Following the fourth season's jaw-on-the-floor finale, which seemingly killed off Tessa Thompson's Charlotte, Angela Sarafyan's Clementine, Ed Harris's Man in Black (again) and Aaron Paul's Caleb, the co-showrunner spoke about her hopes for season 5 of the sci-fi drama.
Upcoming EastEnders Storylines (possible spoilers)

Walford weddings rarely run smoothly. But when you've got the grooms ex-wife simpering in the background and the brides ex-husband turning up its certainly got the potential of being an event we will remember in years to come. A showdown between the Slaters and the Mitchells would be quite something.
Neighbours star Ben Turland teases new role after emotional soap exit

Former Neighbours star Ben Turland has teased more details about his upcoming role in new psychological thriller series Riptide. "It's going well and everyone's nice – there are a lot of the same crew from Neighbours working on it," revealed Turland in an interview with Inside Soap. According to...
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide announce new project together

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the hearts of every fan with their enemies to lovers epic love story. So much so that fans helped the two win the show by a landslide. And ever since the show ended, fans have been wondering when they'll see more of them again.
the full line up - how many do you know?

I may /may not watch will decide nearer the time..but my favs are Will and james. The only ones I'd never heard of before are Molly, Hamza and Tyler. I have heard of another 3 (Molly, Richie, Tony) Not heard of the other two (Tyler, Hamza) 13. Didn't know Tyler...
CS Ian McLeod Is Reliving The 90s again

First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. All characters from different...
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer

People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
Strictly Come Dancing completes line-up with 15th contestant

Strictly Come Dancing's line-up for 2022 is now complete!. The show announced the 15th contestant taking part when the dancing competition returns in the Autumn will be TV and radio broadcaster Helen Skelton. Speaking of donning dancing shoes in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy, she said: "I'm...
