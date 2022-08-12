Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
FLUX dips by 7% after rallying by more than 60% last week
The cryptocurrency market is having a poor start to the week, with most coins currently in the red zone. The cryptocurrency market is currently trading in the red zone, starting this week in a poor fashion. Despite the poor start to the week, the total market cap still stands above...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio, says ex-president of NYSE
Bitcoin has become one of the most popular assets in the world, and a former president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) believes it should be a part of any portfolio. Former President of the New York Stock Exchange, Thomas Farley, revealed during an interview with CNBC Squawk Box that he believes Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio.
coinjournal.net
Should you buy LTC as it consolidates at key resistance?
Litecoin is currently trading at $60.94, a 1.76% dip in the past day. The pair is in a consolidation amid bullish indicators. Investors should wait for it to clear above the level. Cryptocurrencies are currently on a retracement following an industry-wide recovery. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 3.8% and 1.92%...
coinjournal.net
Permission and Unstoppable partner to deliver multifunctional Web3 domains
Leading Web3 permission-based ad provider Permission.io and digital identity platform Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership to give users credits to buy multifunctional domains in lieu of a standard wallet address, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Unstoppable has 2.4m+ NFT domains. Unstoppable Domains had more than 2.4 million registered...
Comments / 0