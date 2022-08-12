ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Buffalo mass shooting survivors feeling forgotten and unheard

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Survivors of the May 14th mass shooting spoke out on their feelings of how they feel forgotten and unheard. At the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church tears and tension filled the air as survivors shared their experience during the shooting and after. Community advocate Mylas Carter...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

$7,500 reward offered for information about homicide of Malik Jones

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Malik Jones. Jones was killed on Aug. 10 on East Utica Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
BUFFALO, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status

St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
LOCKPORT, NY

