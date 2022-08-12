Read full article on original website
Related
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
Why Are Amarillo Flea Market Booths All Essentially The Same?
So this weekend, my youngest son and I wanted to hit up the sports card shop and dig for some hidden treasures. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday when we had time to do this and they aren't open on Sundays. We had to move to plan B. See, I'm a...
Yes, its True Free Books for Your Kids in Amarillo and Canyon
One of the best times I remember with my daughter was reading to her as she was growing up. Yes, there were some books that she just made sure I read over and over to her. Yes, at the time I was like "Not Again." Those, though are the books and the memories I cherish the most.
It’s a Family Affair! Clint Black is Back in Amarillo
One of the great legends of country music is Clint Black. Clint Black is coming back to Amarillo and he's bringing his wife Lisa Hartman Black. Clint will be performing some of your favorites. Killin' Time premiered in July of 1989. Better Man was released in February 1989, the video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Adventurers Close in on the Legendary ‘Spanish Widow’ Treasure in Southern Colorado
At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
abc7amarillo.com
SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo
They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
We get up close with Max the Eclectus Parrot
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo looking forward to its fall events this week. Tonight, Aug. 12, You can let your kids run wild for the Wildest Night Out. Children 6-12 will be able to explore the zoo at night and learn more about the super senses of the animal kingdom. The program is […]
Love Spooky Stuff? You’ll Be Excited To Know Spirit Is In Town.
Every year we complain about Christmas taking over stores all over town months in advance. This year, it looks like Halloween isn't going to let Christmas be the only holiday that starts early. If you love spooky stuff, you need to know that Spirit is already in town. Looks Like...
dallasexpress.com
New Beef Processing Plant to Open in Amarillo
(The Center Square) – A new beef processing plant will be built in the Texas Panhandle, a significant move for Texas in an industry controlled by four multi-billion-dollar companies that aren’t run by cattle producers. Producer Owned Beef, LLC is building a new beef processing plant in Amarillo...
A Lot Of Small Town Charm And BBQ Coming Up In Panhandle
It isn't often that I find a letter from Panhandle, TX laying on my desk. It's even more rare for it to be an invitation. There's quite the party coming up in Panhandle (not to be confused with Panhanndle). There's a lot of small town charm, and BBQ, coming to...
All the Great Patio’s You Need to Get Out and Enjoy in Amarillo
Amarillo has a lot of places where you can grab your friends and head out for a great meal. You drive down almost any main street of this great town and you are going to run into a place or two. Amarillo has some interesting weather as well. We talk...
Clear the Shelters: Gracie’s Project saving dogs, one paw at a time
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a non-profit working to save dogs in the Amarillo area one paw at a time, and this August, they are taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. In 2021, the rescue was able to adopt out more than 700 dogs. “We always want to strive for more, […]
KFDA
Xcel Energy crews working on power outage in downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown. Crews are working on the Pierce Street Substation where all three circuits are out. Xcel crews are planning on rerouting power around Pierce Street to restore power back to the customers and then make any necessary repairs at the substation.
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 0