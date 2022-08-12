ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo

They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
New Beef Processing Plant to Open in Amarillo

(The Center Square) – A new beef processing plant will be built in the Texas Panhandle, a significant move for Texas in an industry controlled by four multi-billion-dollar companies that aren’t run by cattle producers. Producer Owned Beef, LLC is building a new beef processing plant in Amarillo...
Xcel Energy crews working on power outage in downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown. Crews are working on the Pierce Street Substation where all three circuits are out. Xcel crews are planning on rerouting power around Pierce Street to restore power back to the customers and then make any necessary repairs at the substation.
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

