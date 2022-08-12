Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
Why Are Amarillo Flea Market Booths All Essentially The Same?
So this weekend, my youngest son and I wanted to hit up the sports card shop and dig for some hidden treasures. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday when we had time to do this and they aren't open on Sundays. We had to move to plan B. See, I'm a...
Yes, its True Free Books for Your Kids in Amarillo and Canyon
One of the best times I remember with my daughter was reading to her as she was growing up. Yes, there were some books that she just made sure I read over and over to her. Yes, at the time I was like "Not Again." Those, though are the books and the memories I cherish the most.
hppr.org
HPPR Living Room Concert: Folk-Soul Duo Goldpine Wants to See You THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT—Live at Amarillo UU Fellowship
Join HPPR for a special night of BOOMING vocal harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and pure folk-Americana from Nashville-based duo GOLDPINE, live at the Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (4901 Cornell Street)—THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! We're so grateful to the UU for helping bring these two in front of our music-lovin' audience. Please RSVP, and spread the word!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s a Family Affair! Clint Black is Back in Amarillo
One of the great legends of country music is Clint Black. Clint Black is coming back to Amarillo and he's bringing his wife Lisa Hartman Black. Clint will be performing some of your favorites. Killin' Time premiered in July of 1989. Better Man was released in February 1989, the video...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Adventurers Close in on the Legendary ‘Spanish Widow’ Treasure in Southern Colorado
At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc7amarillo.com
SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
Amarillo Food Trucks and Great Barbecue Go Hand in Hand
Amarillo has a really great food truck scene. It would be hard to attend an event in Amarillo that doesn't have a truck or two out there. Heck, even businesses invite trucks to come out. We are very well fed in Amarillo. If you like barbecue then you for sure...
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Amarillo Full of Gold? Rainbows Possibly Lead to Amarillo Treasure
The Amarillo area got a sweet surprise this morning. I don't know about you, but I am thankful for the precipitation that we have been getting. Some areas are getting more than others, but the rain showers sure make life so much better. For one, the dryness isn't suffocating (even...
Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo
They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo
In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
We get up close with Max the Eclectus Parrot
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo looking forward to its fall events this week. Tonight, Aug. 12, You can let your kids run wild for the Wildest Night Out. Children 6-12 will be able to explore the zoo at night and learn more about the super senses of the animal kingdom. The program is […]
KFDA
Santa Fe Depot under construction, adding new covered pavilion
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Santa Fe Depot lot is under construction as the City of Amarillo builds a covered pavilion on the grounds. The City says adding this new structure will benefit the community and be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot. “The...
dallasexpress.com
New Beef Processing Plant to Open in Amarillo
(The Center Square) – A new beef processing plant will be built in the Texas Panhandle, a significant move for Texas in an industry controlled by four multi-billion-dollar companies that aren’t run by cattle producers. Producer Owned Beef, LLC is building a new beef processing plant in Amarillo...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 3