WHIZ
Harness Racing at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Sunday at the Muskingum County Fair harness racing took off with a rolling start!. Don Tiger, the owner of the reigning Ohio horse of the year, said harness racing is a big part of Ohio and commerce. “It’s a billion dollar industry and you can do it at...
Hundreds jam out at the 21st Heritage Music BluesFest
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Heritage Music BluesFest is jamming out this weekend! It’s the 21st year of it. For 20 years, this festival has drawn music fans to the Friendly City not only from the US but worldwide. This year was no different. 17 different world-class blues acts hit the stage this weekend. There were […]
Your Radio Place
The City Of Cambridge Announced Smoke Testing for the Next Two Weeks
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The City of Cambridge has announced for the next two weeks, weather permitting, they will be smoke testing the sanitary sewers from Big Lots to Colgate on South Gate Parkway. The City stressed that the drains will not be on fire.
Your Radio Place
Muskingum County Community Foundation to Host Zoom ACT Preperation Classes
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Scholarship Central Access Program at The Muskingum County Community Foundation is pleased to release the registration for the October ACT Prep Class starting August 17. The ACT Prep Classes will be hosted through Zoom. The dates for the sessions are Sundays September 18, 25,...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke about how they usually check for health code violations by visiting each food booth for violations such as food being stored at the correct temperature, that it’s cooked properly and the over-all cleanliness of the booth.
Your Radio Place
William Charles "Bill" Johnson
William Charles “Bill” Johnson, 83 of Cambridge. William Charles (Bill) Johnson of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born December 9, 1938 in Pleasant City, Ohio, the son of the late Helen G. (King) Johnson and William A. Johnson. He graduated from Valley Local (Buffalo) High School where he was elected to their Hall of Fame. He attended Muskingum College and Akron University before he went to work at Macomber, Inc. in Canton. He then served his country in the Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base where he was on the ground floor for installing computers and software throughout the Command. His training and dedication placed him at the Navy Finance Center and Defense Information Systems Command (DISA) for 24 years. As Head of the Information Processing Center in Cleveland, he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1994. After retirement he returned to Guernsey County to begin training in the Presbyterian Church (USA) lay pastor program. During that time, he gave of himself as a chaplain at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then as chaplain with Hospice of Guernsey. He became the first full-time Commissioned Lay Pastor in Ohio, serving as the Senior Pastor at Cambridge First Presbyterian Church from 2001-2009 where he also was privileged to serve as an Elder. He was active in the Muskingum Valley Presbytery serving on many committees and served as Moderator in 2008.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
Your Radio Place
Donald W. Bates
Donald W. Bates age 88, of Caldwell, OH passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Southeastern Med Hospital in Cambridge, OH. He was born August 31, 1933 in Stark County, OH a son of the late Gordon and Reah Ruby Bates. He was a member of the Caldwell Church...
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
KWQC
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Your Radio Place
Muskies Down Bobcat Boys Soccer Team
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — In the first official contest played on the new astroturf at McFarland Stadium , the John Glenn Little Muskies downed the Bobcat Boys Soccer team 3-1 on Friday evening. Briley Hamm scored the lone goal for Cambridge Andrew LePlant recorded 15 saves in goal. The...
Young Jefferson County woman wins state title for grand champion chickens
RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — A young Jefferson County woman has gained statewide recognition for how she takes care of her chickens. Delaney Johnson is this year’s Grand Champion of meat chickens. She took home $31,000 at last Saturday’s grand chicken drive for winning the title at the 2022 Sale of Champions at Ohio State Fair […]
Touch-A-Truck event brings families and first responders together
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Kids got the chance to explore police cruisers, fire trucks, and all things automotive today at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Touch-A-Truck brought families in from all over for a day of fun. Children also got to meet the law enforcement officers and first responders up close and ask questions. They […]
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
WHIZ
Blue Front Cafe & Angry Bull Saloon Host Downed Bikers Fund Poker Run
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Motorcyclists gathered at Blue Front Cafe and Angry Bull Saloon today for the 31st Annual Down Bikers Fund Poker Run. Bikers took off on their rides in waves from 10 am until 1 PM and will return around 5 PM to enjoy food, fun, and live music, all for a great cause!
Lebanese Festival has hundreds of kibbeh for you
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the weekend to skip the Big Mac and go for a kibbeh. There will be hundreds of the meat patties for you to try at Sunday’s Lebanese Festival at the Levenson Shelter. Hosted for the 89th year by Our Lady of Lebanon church, it promises to once again offer […]
Your Radio Place
New Breed of Tick Found in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio — A new breed of ticks has been found in Morgan county. The Asian longhorned tick joins the 5 other types of ticks seen in the summer months in fields and farmland. Teams from The Ohio State University, the Ohio Department of Health and USDA are working on different treatment options for this new breed. Ticks can spread lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and even a disease that can make some people allergic to red meat. Officials say to keep an eye on your animals and put them on insect preventative medicine to avoid tick infestations. As for humans, they recommend treating clothing with a 0.5% permethrin treatment, tuck in clothing to avoid exposing skin as well as to complete a daily tick check.
Your Radio Place
CHS Girls Tennis Team Drops Home Opener
The Cambridge Bobcats girls’ tennis team lossed its home opener 1-4 to East Liverpool on Saturday morning. The Bobcats’ Kylie Taylor won at first singles 6-0/6-2 over (EL) Peyton Vargamore. In other action, Kilee Jeffery lost to (EL) Elise Montgomery 2-6/1-6, Emma Krise lost a tough match 6-4/5-7/(3-7)...
