Cambridge, OH

WHIZ

Harness Racing at the Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Sunday at the Muskingum County Fair harness racing took off with a rolling start!. Don Tiger, the owner of the reigning Ohio horse of the year, said harness racing is a big part of Ohio and commerce. “It’s a billion dollar industry and you can do it at...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hundreds jam out at the 21st Heritage Music BluesFest

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Heritage Music BluesFest is jamming out this weekend! It’s the 21st year of it. For 20 years, this festival has drawn music fans to the Friendly City not only from the US but worldwide. This year was no different. 17 different world-class blues acts hit the stage this weekend. There were […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke about how they usually check for health code violations by visiting each food booth for violations such as food being stored at the correct temperature, that it’s cooked properly and the over-all cleanliness of the booth.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

William Charles "Bill" Johnson

William Charles “Bill” Johnson, 83 of Cambridge. William Charles (Bill) Johnson of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born December 9, 1938 in Pleasant City, Ohio, the son of the late Helen G. (King) Johnson and William A. Johnson. He graduated from Valley Local (Buffalo) High School where he was elected to their Hall of Fame. He attended Muskingum College and Akron University before he went to work at Macomber, Inc. in Canton. He then served his country in the Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base where he was on the ground floor for installing computers and software throughout the Command. His training and dedication placed him at the Navy Finance Center and Defense Information Systems Command (DISA) for 24 years. As Head of the Information Processing Center in Cleveland, he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1994. After retirement he returned to Guernsey County to begin training in the Presbyterian Church (USA) lay pastor program. During that time, he gave of himself as a chaplain at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then as chaplain with Hospice of Guernsey. He became the first full-time Commissioned Lay Pastor in Ohio, serving as the Senior Pastor at Cambridge First Presbyterian Church from 2001-2009 where he also was privileged to serve as an Elder. He was active in the Muskingum Valley Presbytery serving on many committees and served as Moderator in 2008.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WKYC

WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
BREWSTER, OH
Your Radio Place

Donald W. Bates

Donald W. Bates age 88, of Caldwell, OH passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Southeastern Med Hospital in Cambridge, OH. He was born August 31, 1933 in Stark County, OH a son of the late Gordon and Reah Ruby Bates. He was a member of the Caldwell Church...
CALDWELL, OH
progressivegrocer.com

A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
OHIO STATE
KWQC

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Sports
Your Radio Place

Muskies Down Bobcat Boys Soccer Team

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — In the first official contest played on the new astroturf at McFarland Stadium , the John Glenn Little Muskies downed the Bobcat Boys Soccer team 3-1 on Friday evening. Briley Hamm scored the lone goal for Cambridge Andrew LePlant recorded 15 saves in goal. The...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge

A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Lebanese Festival has hundreds of kibbeh for you

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the weekend to skip the Big Mac and go for a kibbeh. There will be hundreds of the meat patties for you to try at Sunday’s Lebanese Festival at the Levenson Shelter. Hosted for the 89th year by Our Lady of Lebanon church, it promises to once again offer […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

New Breed of Tick Found in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio — A new breed of ticks has been found in Morgan county. The Asian longhorned tick joins the 5 other types of ticks seen in the summer months in fields and farmland. Teams from The Ohio State University, the Ohio Department of Health and USDA are working on different treatment options for this new breed. Ticks can spread lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and even a disease that can make some people allergic to red meat. Officials say to keep an eye on your animals and put them on insect preventative medicine to avoid tick infestations. As for humans, they recommend treating clothing with a 0.5% permethrin treatment, tuck in clothing to avoid exposing skin as well as to complete a daily tick check.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

CHS Girls Tennis Team Drops Home Opener

The Cambridge Bobcats girls’ tennis team lossed its home opener 1-4 to East Liverpool on Saturday morning. The Bobcats’ Kylie Taylor won at first singles 6-0/6-2 over (EL) Peyton Vargamore. In other action, Kilee Jeffery lost to (EL) Elise Montgomery 2-6/1-6, Emma Krise lost a tough match 6-4/5-7/(3-7)...
CAMBRIDGE, OH

