Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
Zanesville man sentenced for his part in drug related death
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old he claimed to be his friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week...
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
Ohio teen dies in motorcycle crash after striking guardrail
An Ohio teen died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells YourRadioPlace that 18-year-old Zachary Black of Cambridge died at the scene. Troopers say the teen was traveling eastbound on State Route 209 near milepost one in Adams Township when the teen crossed the center line and went off […]
Newark man bit by Muskingum County K9 dog while chasing hit-and-run suspect
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – A Newark man who was attempting to stop another person who was allegedly fleeing from the scene of an auto hit- and-run accident was bitten by a K-9 unit from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. During an interview on a Cleveland radio talk show ,Rover’s Morning Glory , Dan Malone claimed to have been sitting on his porch when the hit and run occurred and he began chasing after the person fleeing the scene. He stopped when he saw police but then realized they had released their K-9. “I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it,” said Malone.
Noble County man charged with assaut of a child following an burn incident in July at a now condemned residence
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – On July 8, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a resident on Outpost Road requesting an ambulance due to a toddler receiving burns. United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders were dispatched to the residence. The child was then transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital due to the severity of the burn injuries.
Parkersburg man sentenced for Rural King threats
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man who pleaded guilty to making threats at Rural King earlier this year was sentenced Thursday. Michael Adam Roe, 35, recently pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. He was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jason Wharton to one to three years in prison.
West Virginia man gets jail after threats at Rural King
WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was sentenced to jail on Thursday for threats he made at Rural King. Michael Adam Roe, 35, of Parkersburg, went into a Rural King holding a hatchet and gave a letter to an employee that said there were pipe bombs located near people’s homes and also inside and outside […]
State Patrol investigating reports of multiple truck thefts in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating the theft of several trucks today at NPL construction company in East Cambridge. Sources report that several teenagers stole at least 9 trucks and have been driving them between Salt Fork and Cambridge and destroying numerous properties. Fencing has been destroyed at one local company on Corduroy Road.
Ohio man guilty after family friend took last beer from fridge and ended up with a brain bleed
OHIO- An Ohio man was found guilty after a family friend was left unconscious with a brain bleed. 50-year-old Chad Chapman was found guilty by jurors in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, according to YourRadioPlace. Last September, a neighbor heard fighting coming from Chapman’s home and called 911, It was found that a family […]
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Wooster Man Accused of Being Cattle Thief
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A modern-day cattle thief. A Wooster man is accused of stealing six head of cattle from two different farms in Holmes County. 37-year-old Justin Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says four Holsteins and two Black...
West Virginia teen found after reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA – 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith was found in Marshall County after being reported missing. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says he is safe.
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of killing a Cherokee County man last month has been arrested in West Virginia.
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
