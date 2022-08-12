Those interested in guns and how they fit into the West can learn more about them at an event hosted by the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum this Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Gatchell Museum, the Sip’n History series will feature Danny Michael, Curator of the Buffalo Bill Cody Firearms Museum in Cody, will speak about the guns of the TV series Longmire, which are on display at the firearms museum, and how they fit into modern and the historical West.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO