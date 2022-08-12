Read full article on original website
MORE Burgers and Shakes Restaurant in Cody, Wyoming
MORE Hamburgers(Image is author's) If anyone is traveling to Yellowstone National Park, there is a good chance that they may go to Cody, Wyoming. Cody is a small town with some good eating establishments. One of those is More Burgers and Shakes.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
montanarightnow.com
Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
Sheridan Media
Gatchell to Host Sip’n History Event Wednesday
Those interested in guns and how they fit into the West can learn more about them at an event hosted by the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum this Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Gatchell Museum, the Sip’n History series will feature Danny Michael, Curator of the Buffalo Bill Cody Firearms Museum in Cody, will speak about the guns of the TV series Longmire, which are on display at the firearms museum, and how they fit into modern and the historical West.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Calmly Grazing Along Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway
Wyoming's Beartooth Highway is one of the most beautiful mountain routes in Wyoming. It goes from Montana to Wyoming on a path that takes you from Red Lodge to Cooke City, passing over the Beartooth Pass in Wyoming at 10,947 feet above sea level. Daft Trip is a YouTube channel...
KULR8
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary
According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
Firefighters respond to fire in Pyror foothills
A fire has burned about 500 acres in the Pryor Mountains foothills. The fire is close to the Carbon County-Big Horn County line.
oilcity.news
Pickup driver killed in rollover accident near Burlington; speed may have contributed
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a pickup truck died around 7 p.m. Saturday after a rollover accident in which he was partially ejected from the vehicle, stated a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The man was identified as 81-year-old Frank Willis. The crash occurred on WY...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Sheriff Scott Steward, running for Park County Commissioner
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward is running for County Commissioner. The Sheriff came on SYP to talk about retiring, his vision for Park County, what he sees in the Land Use Plan and how the property tax situation in the county needs to be addressed. He also talks about his proudest accomplishment and answers the question if Cody can keep it’s “small town” feel while staying economically viable.
newslj.com
Park County ‘crossover voting’ up from 2018
CODY (WNE) — Nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Also, according to Park County Elections Office staff, more than half (56.4%) of the new...
