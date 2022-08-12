Read full article on original website
Related
UK workers going into office less than 1.5 days a week, data shows
The typical UK worker is going into the office less than 1.5 days a week – with Friday the most popular day to work from home, according to a global survey. The consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) surveyed 43 offices in the UK, covering nearly 50,000 workers, in June and July.
British minister accused of trying to hide reports on impact of Tory welfare reforms
Ministers have been accused of deliberately attempting to hide the impact of the government’s wide-ranging welfare reforms by concealing a range of official reports on benefits. Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, said she would not publish five reports or research on the benefit cap, deaths of benefits...
U.K.・
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: India's 'share market king' dies at 62
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune trading in stocks, has died at 62. The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet. Often called India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of around $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. He was part of a generation of investors...
Starmer says government ‘just not good enough’ on cost of living crisis as he defends plan to freeze energy bills – as it happened
Labour leader says policy for a windfall tax on energy is needed to reduce inflation
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
New Cabinet Office rules ban speakers who have criticised government policy
Angela Rayner says ‘draconian’ policy of trawling guest speakers’ social media seeks to silence legitimate criticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Bristol parents with newborns 'abandoned' in pandemic
Families with newborn babies were "abandoned at a time of need" during the pandemic, health chiefs have admitted. Bristol parents described their experiences as "pot luck", according to a new report. Healthcare provider Sirona said the government's decision to reduce health visits for new parents was "wrong". The Department of...
Diapers and tampons shake ‘nonessential item’ tax status in more states as prices rise
As inflation hikes up the costs of period-care products and diapers, more states are rolling back sales tax on such items to ease pressure on consumers’ budgets. Colorado enacted a law Wednesday exempting those goods from state sales tax starting next year, when a similar measure in Iowa will also take hold. Consumers in Louisiana won’t have to wait that long; the state scrapped its sales tax on diapers and menstruation sanitary products as of July 1. Period-care items are already exempt from state sales taxes in Florida, Maryland and New York, which each extended carve-outs to diapers in recent weeks. Florida did the same last month, albeit just for a year.
TechCrunch
As companies fight to retain talent, employee benefits startups might escape cost cuts
There was a spike in the number of startups offering employee benefits services through a B2B2C model last year, as nearly every company focused on employee benefits amid the Great Resignation in an effort to retain and attract talent. These startups sell everything from paid care leave coordination and fertility services to discounted gym memberships to consumers through their employers.
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn
Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
States Will Decide How Much Democrats’ Historic Climate Deal Actually Cuts Emissions
The divide between red and blue states could warp how the U.S.’ first real climate law takes shape.
NME
Live music and hospitality sectors call for urgent action on rising energy prices
Five organisations representing the UK hospitality sector have penned an open letter to the UK government calling for urgent action on rising energy prices. The letter highlights the “rocketing energy prices” in the UK that are forecast to become “a matter of existential emergency” later this year.
US inflation isn’t going away. Small businesses must plan ahead
Inflation is the top challenge facing small businesses this year, according to a report issued by the National Federation of Independent Businesses this past month, with a whopping 91% admitting that rising prices are having either a “substantial” or “moderate” impact on their companies. The US...
TechCrunch
Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group
Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, chief investment officer and chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, co-founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
BBC
Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October
Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author on ventilator and unable to speak, agent says
Salman Rushdie's agent has said "the news is not good" after the author was stabbed at an event in New York state. He was attacked on stage, and is now on a ventilator and unable to speak, Andrew Wylie said in a statement, adding that the author, 75, may lose one eye.
BBC
No 10 defends PM's holiday as removal vans seen in Downing Street
Boris Johnson will be kept informed of any "urgent issues" while on holiday this week, Downing Street has said. The prime minister - who was criticised for taking a holiday earlier this month amid growing economic turmoil - is now on another break. It comes as removal vans were spotted...
BBC
Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl
A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket. Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a...
