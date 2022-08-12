ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Linus Business#Business Economics#Manx#Calculation#Business Industry#Treasury#Loughborough University#The Cabinet Office
BBC

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: India's 'share market king' dies at 62

Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune trading in stocks, has died at 62. The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet. Often called India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of around $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. He was part of a generation of investors...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue

An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Bristol parents with newborns 'abandoned' in pandemic

Families with newborn babies were "abandoned at a time of need" during the pandemic, health chiefs have admitted. Bristol parents described their experiences as "pot luck", according to a new report. Healthcare provider Sirona said the government's decision to reduce health visits for new parents was "wrong". The Department of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

Diapers and tampons shake ‘nonessential item’ tax status in more states as prices rise

As inflation hikes up the costs of period-care products and diapers, more states are rolling back sales tax on such items to ease pressure on consumers’ budgets. Colorado enacted a law Wednesday exempting those goods from state sales tax starting next year, when a similar measure in Iowa will also take hold. Consumers in Louisiana won’t have to wait that long; the state scrapped its sales tax on diapers and menstruation sanitary products as of July 1. Period-care items are already exempt from state sales taxes in Florida, Maryland and New York, which each extended carve-outs to diapers in recent weeks. Florida did the same last month, albeit just for a year.
INCOME TAX
TechCrunch

As companies fight to retain talent, employee benefits startups might escape cost cuts

There was a spike in the number of startups offering employee benefits services through a B2B2C model last year, as nearly every company focused on employee benefits amid the Great Resignation in an effort to retain and attract talent. These startups sell everything from paid care leave coordination and fertility services to discounted gym memberships to consumers through their employers.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group

Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, chief investment officer and chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, co-founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
BUSINESS
BBC

Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October

Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

No 10 defends PM's holiday as removal vans seen in Downing Street

Boris Johnson will be kept informed of any "urgent issues" while on holiday this week, Downing Street has said. The prime minister - who was criticised for taking a holiday earlier this month amid growing economic turmoil - is now on another break. It comes as removal vans were spotted...
POLITICS
BBC

Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl

A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket. Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy