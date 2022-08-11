Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
1 killed when car being pursued by police crashes into motorcycle; man faces charges
FLOWOOD, Miss. — One person was killed Sunday as a result of a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood. Pearl public information officer Greg Flynn said a Pearl police officer tried to make a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and Highway 80, when the vehicle took off. The officer pursued the sedan driven by Ryan Irwin into Flowood, where police there joined the chase.
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace provides update on deputy injured in Friday night chase
A Warren County deputy was injured on Friday night by a suspect resisting arrest after fleeing from a traffic stop. Sheriff Martin Pace says that Deputy Thomas McBride initiated a traffic stop with a Grand Marquis traveling south on Fisher Ferry Road. The driver failed to yield to the deputy’s lights and siren fleeing south on Fisher Ferry.
Man arrested after crash kills motorcyclist in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a person died in a car crash that happened in Flowood on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) said officers tried to stop a 2009 silver Infinity around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80. They said […]
WLBT
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police. The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.
Crews respond to house fire on Marydale Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Monday, August 15 on Marydale Drive. Crews were able to respond and extinguish the fire. Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
vicksburgnews.com
WATCH: Deputy injured, suspect in custody following chase in Warren County
One person is in custody and a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy is being treated for injuries following a chase in southern Warren County Friday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., a Warren County deputy initiated a traffic stop with a Grand Marquis traveling south on Fisher Ferry Road. The driver failed to yield to the deputy’s lights and siren fleeing south on Fisher Ferry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vicksburgnews.com
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
Man accused of using to drone to smuggle contraband
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to use a drone to smuggle contraband into a correctional facility in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported a deputy noticed a drone flying over the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s department said the drone […]
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Martin Pace provides update on suspects involved in meth lab raid in Warren County
Two suspects who were involved in Tuesday’s raid on a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County were given an initial appearance in court Wednesday morning. Resident Richard Anthony Jordan Courtier (AJ), 32, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. Mr. Courtier also was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the state of Louisiana for vehicle and ID theft. He was found to have already been out on bond for another charge. He was denied bond by Judge James Jefferson in Warren County Justice Court.
2 arrested after meth lab raid in Warren County
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the two suspects, 32-year-old Richard Courtier and 73-year-old Linda Courtier, appeared in court on Wednesday. Richard has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, and Linda was charged with hindering […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Double Tractor-Trailer Injury Crash on I-20 Near MM 8
Vicksburg, MS (August 08, 2022) - Highway patrol troopers, fire crews, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of an accident on Friday, August 5th in Vicksburg. According to sources, the incident took place at about 10:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate close to mile marker 8, when, for reasons still under investigation, two tractor-trailers collided with one another.
JPD vehicle, school bus involved in crash on TV Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Jackson on Thursday, August 11. The crash happened at TV Road and Robinson Road after 4:30 p.m. A WJTV 12 News crew saw a female police officer at the scene. A bus driver and one student were […]
JPD: Victim shot, suspect injured in crash after fight
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Revels Avenue Thursday afternoon. Officer Sam Brown said a 39-year-old man was shot once in the lower right-side of the body after a fight. Brown said the suspect, 37-year-old Marvin Warren, fled the scene after the shooting and crashed near Bullard Street. […]
fox40jackson.com
Man pleads guilty for 2020 double-shooting in front of Westin Hotel
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Kemarshon Cassity, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, stemming from a 2020 shooting. The announcement was made by Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, Jr. on Friday. According to a press release,...
WAPT
Jackson police investigating 86th homicide of 2022 after woman's body found behind church
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 86th homicide of 2022 after finding the body of a woman behind a Jackson church Monday morning. Jackson police Chief Deputy Deric Hearn said 45-year-old Allena Allen was found shot to death behind Evangelist Temple Church on University Boulevard Monday morning.
WLBT
The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town
SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse... sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say this is...
WLBT
‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence. That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg. The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones...
fox40jackson.com
The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The capital city will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents in need Friday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters) 555 S. West St. Want...
Comments / 0