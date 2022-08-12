1 Person Injured In A Bicycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police along with Lt. Aaron Lee reported a bicycle collision in east Las Vegas valley.
The officials stated that the incident occurred on Nellis Boulevard approaching Charleston Boulevard after 9:40 p.m.
According to the investigators, the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while riding north on Nellis into the southbound lanes against oncoming traffic.
The victim was rushed to UMC with life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the victim is awaited by the officials.
No further information regarding the cause of the incident is available.
August 12, 2022
Source: News 3
