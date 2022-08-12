1 Person Injured In A Bicycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police along with Lt. Aaron Lee reported a bicycle collision in east Las Vegas valley.

The officials stated that the incident occurred on Nellis Boulevard approaching Charleston Boulevard after 9:40 p.m.

According to the investigators, the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while riding north on Nellis into the southbound lanes against oncoming traffic.

The victim was rushed to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim is awaited by the officials.

No further information regarding the cause of the incident is available.

Source: News 3