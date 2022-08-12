ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KluMM_0hEXk6PS00

A two-vehicle crash was reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on early Thursday in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to the evidence found by the surveillance video and witnesses at the scene, a 2019 Nissan Versa halted, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the intersection with Resorts World.

The police stated that the driver of the Nissan made an abrupt right turn to enter Resorts World. A 2016 BMW X6 was travelling southbound approaching the intersection at a high speed. The vehicles collided with one another.

According to the police, the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger and driver of the BMW were rushed to the UMC Trauma.

The driver of the BMW was booked by the Clark County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence.

The identity of the victims has not been disclosed by the officials.

August 12, 2022

Source: Fox 5

