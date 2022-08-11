ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha nonprofit release report of Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit released a report Monday one year into the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project. From January to July 2022 Bike Walk Nebraska in partnership with Metro Smart Cities has been reviewing bike trends in the Omaha-metro, looking into scooter and bike share usage data, rider testimonials, and insights on maintenance challenges according to the release.
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha.
WOWT

NFM burying time capsule to celebrate 100th anniversary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NFM is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a gift for the future. Local, state, and national officials were on hand Tuesday at the hub of Nebraska’s largest furniture store to witness the burial of a time capsule. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were...
WOWT

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
WOWT

Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Omaha this fall. On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority passed along the band’s announcement that tickets for the band’s arena tour with Brantley Gilbert would go on sale this week, in conjunction with 5FDP’s “Afterlife” album drop on Friday.
WOWT

College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
WOWT

6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha

6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha

Family members say he needed help. About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools' back-to-school-bash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash at Baxter Arena on Saturday. Guests were treated to free food and books at the event. It also offered meet and greet opportunities with OPS staff and community partners. In attendance were school mascots, movie characters and NASA astronaut...
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Rusty's Morning Forecast

About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder.
