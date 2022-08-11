Read full article on original website
Omaha nonprofit release report of Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit released a report Monday one year into the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project. From January to July 2022 Bike Walk Nebraska in partnership with Metro Smart Cities has been reviewing bike trends in the Omaha-metro, looking into scooter and bike share usage data, rider testimonials, and insights on maintenance challenges according to the release.
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
NFM burying time capsule to celebrate 100th anniversary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NFM is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a gift for the future. Local, state, and national officials were on hand Tuesday at the hub of Nebraska’s largest furniture store to witness the burial of a time capsule. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were...
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Omaha this fall. On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority passed along the band’s announcement that tickets for the band’s arena tour with Brantley Gilbert would go on sale this week, in conjunction with 5FDP’s “Afterlife” album drop on Friday.
Monday Aug. 15 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department adds 14 deaths to pandemic tally
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard included...
rejournals.com
Investors Realty sells Aldi-anchored retail building in Omaha for more than $21 million
Investors Realty has sold the Aldi, Cavender’s and Kohl’s building at 72nd & Pacific Street in Omaha, Nebraska, for $21.45 million. NewStreet Properties was the seller. Caller Properties was the purchaser. Located directly across from Nebraska Furniture Mart, the 123,664-square-foot property has full movement access to 72nd Street,...
College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha
Family members say he needed help. About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. Updated: 8 hours ago. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over...
Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday. The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly. Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of...
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools' back-to-school-bash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash at Baxter Arena on Saturday. Guests were treated to free food and books at the event. It also offered meet and greet opportunities with OPS staff and community partners. In attendance were school mascots, movie characters and NASA astronaut...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha Public Schools 2022-2023 calendar
Omaha Public Schools has published its 2022-2023 school year calendar. There is a staggered start to the year with most elementary students starting on Wednesday
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
