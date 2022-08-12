Who does Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams most like to play in the NBA?

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams has been keeping busy during this offseason, from working on his game to coming up with a fresh batch of nicknames for his teammates.

And the former Tennessee standout made time to sit down with Heavy’s Jack Simone on the “Simone NBA Show” hosted by that outlet. Williams was there to talk about those plans, his love for trading cards, his own nickname of “Batman” and where it came from, doing volunteer work with the Wounded Warrior Project and who in the league he most likes to play against.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what the Charlotte native has to say for yourself while we wait for the preseason of the 2022-23 campaign to arrive later this fall and the return of NBA basketball with it.

