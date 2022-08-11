WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday. After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, the spokeswoman said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO