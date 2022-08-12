ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Black Athlete Criticises UK Police After Car Stopped for a Second Time

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said on Monday it had voluntarily referred itself to the conduct watchdog after armed officers stopped the car of a Black athlete in the capital for a second time. Portuguese 400m runner Ricardo dos Santos was stopped in the early hours of Sunday by officers...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#England And Wales#Uk#The Environment Agency#The Met Office
US News and World Report

Scotland Becomes 1st Country to Provide Free Period Products

MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- On Monday Scotland became the world's first country to help its residents with what activists supporting the move call "period poverty." The country now offers free period products for anyone who needs them, a decision first made in November 2020 by unanimous approval...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine

U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even a "small" nuclear war, far short of a global conflict, could kill much of the world's population due to starvation, a new study projects. Any nuclear war would have obviously devastating...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Oil Spill Barriers Put on Oder River to Tame Huge Fish Kill

BERLIN (AP) — German officials expressed mounting anger Monday at the slow flow of information from Poland as experts raced to discover what killed tens of thousands of fish in a shared border river. German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke demanded a transparent and full investigation into the cause for...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy