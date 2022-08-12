Read full article on original website
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Black Athlete Criticises UK Police After Car Stopped for a Second Time
LONDON (Reuters) - London police said on Monday it had voluntarily referred itself to the conduct watchdog after armed officers stopped the car of a Black athlete in the capital for a second time. Portuguese 400m runner Ricardo dos Santos was stopped in the early hours of Sunday by officers...
German Fighter Jets En Route to Australia as Berlin Shifts Focus to Indo-Pacific
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is sending 13 military aircraft to joint exercises in Australia, the air force's largest peacetime deployment, underlining Berlin's increased focus on the Indo-Pacific amid rising tensions with China in the region. Last year, a German warship sailed into the South China Sea for the first time...
Explainer - Why Has Polio Been Found in London, New York and Jerusalem, and How Dangerous Is It?
LONDON (Reuters) - Polio, a deadly disease that used to paralyze tens of thousands of children every year, is spreading in London, New York and Jerusalem for the first time in decades, spurring catch-up vaccination campaigns. DREADED DISEASE. Polio terrified parents around the world for the first half of the...
Scotland Becomes 1st Country to Provide Free Period Products
MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- On Monday Scotland became the world's first country to help its residents with what activists supporting the move call "period poverty." The country now offers free period products for anyone who needs them, a decision first made in November 2020 by unanimous approval...
U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine
U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even a "small" nuclear war, far short of a global conflict, could kill much of the world's population due to starvation, a new study projects. Any nuclear war would have obviously devastating...
Oil Spill Barriers Put on Oder River to Tame Huge Fish Kill
BERLIN (AP) — German officials expressed mounting anger Monday at the slow flow of information from Poland as experts raced to discover what killed tens of thousands of fish in a shared border river. German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke demanded a transparent and full investigation into the cause for...
Two Road Bridges to Russian Occupied Territory in Kherson Oblast Out of Use, UK Says
(Reuters) - The two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Even if Russia manages to...
