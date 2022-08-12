Read full article on original website
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Fajitas, Churros and Beer
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. In honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the new Dish Society Burger.
How to get Houston's fanciest sushi for almost half the price
Uchi's happy hour is a great way to score a typically expensive meal for less.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 15 to 21, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 15 to Sunday, August 21, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
MySanAntonio
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston
Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
fox26houston.com
Houston's Ismaili community to build inclusive center in downtown
HOUSTON - A community building is currently under construction in downtown Houston, and while it's being built by the city's Ismaili Muslim residents, it will be a place where everyone is welcome. According to a press release, the center is being constructed along Allen Parkway across from Buffalo Bayou Park...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
fox26houston.com
SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston
The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
realtynewsreport.com
RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL & more
RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report– HUMBLE, Texas — Colliers handled the sale of a 2.9-acre parcel near Will Clayton Parkway on Timber Forest Drive, east of Highway 59 and south of FM 1960 in Humble. The buyer, MikeNPrang, LLC, was represented by Rick Trevino of Loyal Texas Properties. Tom Condon, Jr. of Colliers represented the seller, Patricia Al-Attas Barrett. The buyer will develop a facility for the assembly and sale of mobile security camera trailers.
Click2Houston.com
Poison in concert!
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Poison is in Houston performing with Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe. We’ll have an exclusive interview with Poison drummer Rikki Rockett! That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Restaurant in Southwest Houston Offers Global Menu
There was a time when the culinary descriptor “fusion” fell out of vogue, but it seems that at least one new business is embracing it again. Fusion59 emerged on August 2 in southwest Houston at 11786 Wilcrest near Highway 59. It’s owned by entrepreneur Shaukatali “Sam” Momin. The dining room is a modest 3,500 square feet with a contemporary feel, and there’s also a 1,100-square-foot patio.
The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location
The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
The Dripbar opens a location in Katy
The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
fox26houston.com
Women's Convention returns to Houston after 45 years
HOUSTON - Modeled after the 1977 National Women’s Conference which met in Houston 45 years ago, with over 200 delegations from 43 states, organizers say, the 2022 Women’s Convention will be the largest gathering of organizers and feminist advocates. "It was the first major national convention during the...
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
