Amarillo, TX

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
98.7 The Bomb

Plans This Weekend? Check Out The Margarita Festival!

We made it! The week is winding down and the weekend is just about upon on us. Now the hard part begins. Making plans to actually ENJOY the weekend. Sure, we all have chores and whatnot that need to get taken care of, but can I suggest you get that done relatively early in the morning?
98.7 The Bomb

A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

New Beef Processing Plant to Open in Amarillo

(The Center Square) – A new beef processing plant will be built in the Texas Panhandle, a significant move for Texas in an industry controlled by four multi-billion-dollar companies that aren’t run by cattle producers. Producer Owned Beef, LLC is building a new beef processing plant in Amarillo...
98.7 The Bomb

Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
abc7amarillo.com

Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
kgncnewsnow.com

The Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, August 13th

Flyer for the Amarillo Community Market on August 13th // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Community Market. Summer might be winding down but the Amarillo Community Market is still in full effect. You’re invited to join them for another Saturday full of fun activities for you and your family, all...
KFDA

Xcel Energy crews working on power outage in downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown. Crews are working on the Pierce Street Substation where all three circuits are out. Xcel crews are planning on rerouting power around Pierce Street to restore power back to the customers and then make any necessary repairs at the substation.
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

