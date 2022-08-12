Read full article on original website
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
Yes, its True Free Books for Your Kids in Amarillo and Canyon
One of the best times I remember with my daughter was reading to her as she was growing up. Yes, there were some books that she just made sure I read over and over to her. Yes, at the time I was like "Not Again." Those, though are the books and the memories I cherish the most.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Adventurers Close in on the Legendary ‘Spanish Widow’ Treasure in Southern Colorado
At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
1 arrested after Monday morning incident in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning incident in southwest Amarillo that led to the arrest of one 21-year-old man and the injury of multiple people. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of […]
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
Plans This Weekend? Check Out The Margarita Festival!
We made it! The week is winding down and the weekend is just about upon on us. Now the hard part begins. Making plans to actually ENJOY the weekend. Sure, we all have chores and whatnot that need to get taken care of, but can I suggest you get that done relatively early in the morning?
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
We get up close with Max the Eclectus Parrot
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo looking forward to its fall events this week. Tonight, Aug. 12, You can let your kids run wild for the Wildest Night Out. Children 6-12 will be able to explore the zoo at night and learn more about the super senses of the animal kingdom. The program is […]
New Beef Processing Plant to Open in Amarillo
(The Center Square) – A new beef processing plant will be built in the Texas Panhandle, a significant move for Texas in an industry controlled by four multi-billion-dollar companies that aren’t run by cattle producers. Producer Owned Beef, LLC is building a new beef processing plant in Amarillo...
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
A Lot Of Small Town Charm And BBQ Coming Up In Panhandle
It isn't often that I find a letter from Panhandle, TX laying on my desk. It's even more rare for it to be an invitation. There's quite the party coming up in Panhandle (not to be confused with Panhanndle). There's a lot of small town charm, and BBQ, coming to...
3 injured, 1 seriously, in shooting leading to SWAT standoff in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail after a shooting that injured three people, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, and a SWAT standoff on Monday. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa Circle for a possible fight.
The Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, August 13th
Flyer for the Amarillo Community Market on August 13th // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Community Market. Summer might be winding down but the Amarillo Community Market is still in full effect. You’re invited to join them for another Saturday full of fun activities for you and your family, all...
Clear the Shelters: Gracie’s Project saving dogs, one paw at a time
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a non-profit working to save dogs in the Amarillo area one paw at a time, and this August, they are taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. In 2021, the rescue was able to adopt out more than 700 dogs. “We always want to strive for more, […]
Xcel Energy crews working on power outage in downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown. Crews are working on the Pierce Street Substation where all three circuits are out. Xcel crews are planning on rerouting power around Pierce Street to restore power back to the customers and then make any necessary repairs at the substation.
