Clemson held their first major scrimmage of pre-season camp Saturday. Following the practice inside Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney briefed the media on the day. He also shared the information that receiver Troy Stellato had suffered a torn ACL in practice this week and would be lost for the season. The Tigers will be off on Sunday and will return to practice Monday morning at Jervey Meadows.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO