Astronomy

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
James Webb telescope photo shows 2 massive galaxies smashing together

James Webb continues to amaze with the work that it is doing. The latest image the James Webb team shares is of two massive galaxies smashing together. The galactic collision is so intense that what appear to be sparks can be seen shooting out from the galaxies as they collide. Even more intriguing is that neither galaxy seems to have a supermassive black hole at the center.
Interstellar Meteorite, Shortest Day Ever, Magnetosphere Collapse

An interstellar meteorite could be hiding in the ocean. Why doesn’t Jupiter have rings like Saturn. The time when Earth’s magnetic field almost collapsed. The shortest day on Earth, and Planet 9 is running out of places to hide. All this and more in this week’s episode of Space Bites.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Asteroid Barely Missed Earth in a Very Close Fly By

Surprise! Asteroid the size of two football fields hurled straight towards Earth. On July 26, astronomers in shock made the shocking discovery of the sneaky celestial body. In the early hours of Thursday, an asteroid larger than two football fields will fly by Earth (Aug. 4). The asteroid will pass around 12:23 in the morning. (ET).
Robot Shows It's Possible to Swim Through The Emptiness of a Curved Universe

If an astronaut were to suddenly become adrift in the void of interstellar space, they would be compelled to propel their body to safety, kicking and waving their limbs toward a sanctuary in the vacuum. Sadly for them, physics isn't so forgiving, leaving them to float without hope for eternity. If only the Universe was sufficiently curved, their flailing mightn't be so futile. Centuries before we left the tug of Earth, Isaac Newton succinctly explained why things moved. Whether it's the expulsion of gas, a shove against solid ground, or the swish of a fin against a fluid, the momentum of an...
A 'potentially hazardous' blue-whale-size asteroid will zip through Earth’s orbit on Friday

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid the size of a blue whale is set to zip past Earth on Friday (Aug. 12), according to NASA (opens in new tab). The asteroid, named 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter between 42 and 92 feet (13 and 28 meters), or about the body length of an adult blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), and it will zoom past the Earth at 20,512 mph (33,012 km/h).
Rare Mysterious Mineral On Mars Is Evidence Of More Complex Volcanic History

Over seven years ago, NASA’s Curiosity was drilling into one of the intriguing rocks of Gale Crater, which was once upon a time the site of a large lake. The drilling left behind a grayish powder and a mineral that scientists did not expect to see on Mars: tridymite. This substance, associated with explosive eruptions, is a type of quartz that forms at high temperatures and low pressures. It is rare on Earth, and it was not exactly clear how it could have been found on the Red Planet.
